October 9 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Permanently Adopts Amended General Policies and Administration Rules

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

News Release State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, October 9, 2024 - The Secretary of State’s Office has adopted permanent rule revisions to ensure the uniform and proper administration of procedures for administrative hearings held within the office.

Notice of Permanent Adoption (PDF)

On September 17, 2024, the Department of State held a public rulemaking hearing to receive comments on proposed amendments to the office’s “Rules Governing General Policies and Administration” (as well as other rules). To find the relevant documents related to this hearing, including the initial notice of rulemaking, initial and revised drafts of the statement of basis, and preliminary and revised drafts of the proposed rules, please visit the General Policies and Administration, et seq, rulemaking hearing webpage.

The rules will become permanent on January 1, 2025.

Please email SoS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov if you have questions relating to the rulemaking.