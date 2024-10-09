Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting Inspector of the German Navy Vice Adm. Jan Christian Kaack

SLIDESHOW | images | 241009-N-ES994-1435 Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Inspector of the German Navy Vice Adm. Jan Christian Kaack during the Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium in Venice, Italy, October 9, 2024. Held every two years, TRSS provides a forum for international Naval leaders, organizations and agencies from more than 50 nations to discuss the latest developments in confronting maritime challenges. This year’s symposium is themed "A spotlight on the depths: the Underwater as a new frontier for humankind" to address the growing importance of the underwater environment from various perspectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio) SLIDESHOW | images | 241009-N-ES994-1377 Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Inspector of the German Navy Vice Adm. Jan Christian Kaack during the Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium in Venice, Italy, October 9, 2024. Held every two years, TRSS provides a forum for international Naval leaders, organizations and agencies from more than 50 nations to discuss the latest developments in confronting maritime challenges. This year’s symposium is themed "A spotlight on the depths: the Underwater as a new frontier for humankind" to address the growing importance of the underwater environment from various perspectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio)

VENICE, Italy - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met Inspector of the German Navy Vice Adm. Jan Christian Kaack, for a formal bilateral engagement during the 14th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium (TRSS) in Venice, Italy, today.

The heads of navy discussed the security environment in Europe and the Middle East, as well as opportunities to increase their interchangeability through bilateral and multilateral operations in the Indo-Pacific.

Franchetti thanked Kaack for the German Navy’s deployment to the Indo-Pacific and expanded participation in this year’s Rim of the Pacific Exercise. The leaders noted that the many lessons learned through their shared experience will make both of their navies more ready to operate together globally in the future.

Franchetti and Kaack also discussed the CNO’s recently-released strategic guidance: the Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy and the similarities with the “German Navy Objectives for 2035 and beyond,” notably on the need to prioritize operationally integrating robotic and autonomous systems.

Germany is a key NATO ally and critical partner in maintaining peace and stability around the globe.