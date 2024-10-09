Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff Vice Adm. Dimitrios-Eleftherios Kataras

SLIDESHOW | images | 241009-N-ES994-1002 Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff Vice Adm. Dimitrios-Eleftherios Kataras during the Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium in Venice, Italy, Oct. 9, 2024. Held every two years, TRSS provides a forum for international Naval leaders, organizations and agencies from more than 50 nations to discuss the latest developments in confronting maritime challenges. This year’s symposium is themed "A spotlight on the depths: the Underwater as a new frontier for humankind" to address the growing importance of the underwater environment from various perspectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio)

VENICE, Italy - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff Vice Adm. Dimitrios-Eleftherios Kataras for a formal bilateral engagement during the 14th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium in Venice, Italy, today.

The two leaders discussed strengthening their naval partnership through increased interoperability and future maritime cooperation deployments, and the importance of Greece’s contributions to the NATO alliance.

Franchetti thanked Kataras for Greece’s leadership in the Red Sea through operation Aspides, which they noted effectively cooperates with Operation Prosperity Guardian, as they work together to defend the rules-based international order and protect the free-flow of commerce. She also thanked him for their integration with the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group while in the Eastern Mediterranean earlier this year.

Franchetti and Kataras discussed the CNO’s recently-released strategic guidance: the Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy, and their mutual focus on the priorities of Warfighting, Warfighters and the Foundation. They also discussed initiatives to support recruiting and retention, as well as future Professional Military Exchange opportunities.

As NATO allies, the United States and Greece enjoy a long-standing friendship and partnership rooted in shared democratic values and strong cultural ties.