AMO stops vessel near Culebra attempting to smuggle 156 pounds of cocaine

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (AMO) interdicted Sunday a vessel attempting to smuggle 156 pounds (70.75 kilograms) of cocaine through the eastern coast of the island. The estimated value of the seized narcotics is $ 1.3 million.

On Oct. 2, AMO interdicted a vessel attempting to smuggle 1321 pounds (599.1 kilograms) of cocaine into the western coast of the island.

“Our interdiction efforts show results in all coastal areas of the island as a testimony of our commitment to protect our borders from dangerous contraband,” stated Christopher Hunter, Director of Air and Marine Operations in the Caribbean.

During a routine patrol on Oct.6, the crew of an AMO Caribbean Air and Marine Branch Coastal Interceptor located a vessel navigating west without lights. The vessel was described as a 20-foot center console Spider Yola with a purple hull, one outboard engine, and two people on board.

Marine Interdiction agents were able to stop the vessel near Culebra encountering 2 men, who claimed citizenship of the Dominican Republic and three bags containing a total of 59 bricks of cocaine.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assumed custody of the two men and the contraband for investigation and prosecution.

