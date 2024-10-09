Laredo CBP officers apprehend fugitive sought for sexual assault of a child

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Laredo Port of Entry officers detained one male United States citizen wanted for alleged sexual assault of a child.

“Child sexual abuse can be devastating to those who endure it,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Thorough border inspections help stop those sought by law enforcement for this heinous crime and, in turn, contribute to the security of our communities.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The fugitive apprehension occurred on Monday, Oct. 7 at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. A CBP officer inspecting a commercial bus arriving from Mexico, referred bus passenger Jose Gustavo Aviles, a 35-year-old male United States citizen, for a secondary inspection. After escorting the passenger to secondary, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for the alleged sexual assault of a child, out of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Center, Texas. The passenger was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

