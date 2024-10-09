Spay & Neuter Advisory Board Meeting Notice

October 9, 2024 On Monday, October 28, 2024, from 10:00am-1:00pm, the Spay & Neuter Advisory Board will be meeting virtually to review program regulations and guidelines. This meeting is open to attendance from the general public, but there will not be an opportunity for public comment or questions and answers. If you wish to attend this meeting, please email the Program Coordinator, Jen Swanson, for the link at jen.swanson@maryland.gov.

