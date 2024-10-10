Cross Canadian Ragweed and Turnpike Troubadours’ One-Night Only Affair Becomes 4-Night Residency

Boys From Oklahoma Four Night Event

All 4 Stadium Shows Sell Out Within Hours

I've been in the business for 31 years, worked some major projects, and I have never witnessed anything like this before. I did the Guns N' Roses reunion in New Orleans, and this is beyond that.” — Russell Doussan, President of Doussan Music Group

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- It was going to be a one-night only affair, but nobody could have anticipated how massive the response was going to be. On September 15th Cross Canadian Ragweed reactivated their social media pages for the first time since 2011 with a cryptic image that sent fans into a frenzy with hopes of a reunion show. On October 1st, the band publicly confirmed they were, in fact, getting back together to co-headline one show with longtime friends Turnpike Troubadours on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the birthplace of the Red Dirt music genre. Other artists to perform included The Great Divide, Jason Boland and The Stragglers and Stoney LaRue. Fans were given a registration link to sign up for pre-sale tickets that would be available on October 7th. Within a few short hours over 120,000 fans pre-registered for tickets, a demand that one night at a 50,000-seat stadium could not accommodate. On October 3rd, an additional show was announced for Friday, April 11th, and a few hours later pre-registers shot up to over 150,000 thousand with no sign of slowing down. On October 7th when pre-sale tickets became available for purchase, over 180,000 fans were waiting online to grab their seats. All of the artists wanting to give as many fans as possible a chance to see a show agreed to add two more dates making it a 4-night residency. “The Boys From Oklahoma” reunion show will happen Thursday, April 10th through Sunday, April 13th. Over 180,000 pre-sale tickets have been seized in just hours leaving Friday’s public on sale date a moot point. This incredible outpour of love and support is a landslide of emotion hitting every member of the band directly in their hearts. www.crosscanadianragweed.com The line-up for all 4 shows remain the same except for the Mike McClure Band who will be performing on the Friday night show in place of The Great Divide. This overwhelming outcry for tickets is usually only seen with major acts, and it clearly speaks volumes to the impact of the Red Dirt music genre and the worldwide attention it has been receiving in recent years with the rise of phenom bands like Turnpike Troubadours and Wyatt Flores to name only two. This rise of the genre is well documented by Oklahoma native and Rolling Stone magazine contributor Josh Crutchmer in his two books including Red Dirt Unplugged that will be released on December 13, 2024. www.reddirt-unplugged.com “I have covered Ragweed for 25 years, and I feel as qualified as anybody to say nobody in Red Dirt saw this coming, but we all should have. Everyone who watched Ragweed win over Texas dive bars, Nashville A-listers and country music legends saw first-hand how they won over the most loyal fan base in all of music, and now they get to take four victory laps. We all did this week what the music world has done from the start-we underestimated Ragweed. I bet we don’t do it again.” -Josh CrutchmerStillwater, population 50,000, is bracing for this mega-event that will test the city’s infrastructure limits. All hotels, Airbnb’s and VRBO rental properties are sold out within a 50-mile radius with the event still 7 months away. Mayor Will Joyce is working hard to make sure everything goes smoothly. “We have a lot of practice with big events, but this will definitely be the biggest party we have thrown in a while. There will be a lot of meetings over the next few months to make sure this event is a great experience and wonderful memory.” Follow all the artists’ social media pages for the most up to date information.

Cross Canadian Ragweed's "Alabama"

