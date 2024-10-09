Isabella’s Cookies Celebrates National Cookie Month with Gourmet Flavors

Isabella's Cookies Logo

National Cookie Month is the perfect time to celebrate our love for cookies and share them with friends and family.” — Jennifer Palmer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isabella’s Cookies , a leader in gourmet cookie crafting, is celebrating National Cookie Month this October by offering a variety of made-to-order, freshly baked cookies featuring bold flavors like White Chocolate Blueberry and Gooey Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Chip. Free from additives and preservatives, Isabella’s Cookies aim to redefine indulgence with every bite.“National Cookie Month is a great opportunity to share our love for cookies with friends and family,” said Jennifer Palmer, founder and owner of Isabella’s Cookie Company. “At Isabella’s, we don’t just make cookies; we create a journey of flavor by using only the finest ingredients sourced from around the world.”Isabella’s Cookies is marking this annual celebration by inviting cookie lovers nationwide to indulge in its fresh, handcrafted treats. Made with exotic ingredients such as sweet bourbon vanilla, each cookie is baked to order to ensure freshness. The cookies are available online and at select specialty retailers, including Whole Foods Markets.Palmer said the company’s mission is to craft the best-tasting cookies in the world by blending inventive, bold flavors with nostalgic ones reminiscent of home-baked comfort.“Cookies have the power to bring people together, especially during National Cookie Month,” Palmer said. “Whether it’s for a special occasion or just because, Isabella’s Cookies provide the perfect treat for every moment.”Isabella’s Cookies are available for purchase online at www.isabellascookies.com and at select retailers.About Isabella’s CookiesFounded in 2001, Isabella’s Cookies is known for its gourmet, handcrafted cookies made with premium ingredients. The company offers a wide variety of flavors, combining classic and inventive recipes, free from preservatives or artificial additives. Based in Los Angeles, Isabella’s Cookies is committed to delivering joy and indulgence through its cookies.

