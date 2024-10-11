World Mental Health Day - Mind the gap Teachers Struggle as Nearly 70% of Pupils Show Signs of Anxiety

In the survey conducted by www.Lumii.me, teachers reported an alarming gap between the growing mental health needs Vs the tools teachers have available.

As the world gears up for World Mental Health Day (10th Oct), the spotlight is on a growing concern among educators and mental health professionals.

Teachers are at breaking point and I know from lived experience with my son that the real tragedy is that mental health crises can be prevented through early intervention.” — Laura Tristram, Teacher and parent , from Lumii.me

ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent survey by www. lumii.me showed that the increasing number of pupils showing signs of stress, anxiety, and emotional distress is staggering. With 68% of pupils require some support with mental health or anxiety and 77% of teachers admitting they lack the tools to help, the need for early intervention has never been more critical.In the survey conducted by Lumii.me, teachers reported an alarming gap between the growing mental health needs of their pupils and the resources available to address those needs. Post-pandemic, 72% of teachers have noticed an increase in mental health challenges among their pupils, with 44% of those who have tools stating that they are ineffective."Nearly 70% of the children in my class are struggling, and yet we are struggling too," said one teacher with extensive experience in child and adolescent mental health. Another added, "We see these children every day. It's heartbreaking. We know that children only learn well when they feel safe and secure, and we are under pressure to improve outcomes and results. But we don't have the tools, training or time to support the number of pupils that need it."The data highlights a sobering reality for schools across the UK:• 72% of teachers have noticed an increase in mental health challenges among pupils.• 77% of teachers have no tools to help with mental health.• 68% require some support with mental health or anxiety.• 33% of teachers report having no tools to help with mental health.• 44% of teachers report that have tools, report that the tools they have are ineffective.• 25% say that when they do flag a child as needing support, none is available.• 28% of teachers have not received any mental health training in the last two years.The Mind Charity says that 'Even though 1 in 4 people have mental health problems, most of us don't get the help we need. This has to change.'These statistics point to a systemic gap in mental health support that, if left unaddressed, risks leaving children to face long-term emotional, social, and academic challenges.Mental health problems in children often start small, manifesting as anxiety, mood swings, social withdrawal, or difficulty concentrating. However, these issues can escalate without proper intervention, affecting a child's development and wellbeing . Early intervention is vital in preventing more severe issues and helping children build emotional resilience and coping mechanisms."By identifying and addressing mental health challenges early on, we can set children on a path toward a healthier future," explains Emma Loker, Child and Adolescent Psychotherapeutic Counsellor. "Teaching emotional literacy and providing coping strategies can prevent struggles from snowballing as they grow older."Teacher, parent and Head of Mental Health and Wellbeing at Lumii.me, Laura Tristram, said: "Teachers are at breaking point. As a teacher and parent, I know from lived experience with my son that the outcome can be tragic with little or no support available. However, the real tragedy is that it can be prevented through early intervention. If we can deliver early intervention to children, we can prevent them from reaching critical mental health crisis point, which is all any teacher or parent wants for the child in their care."Call for Action – The Government Needs a Radical Rethink of Mental Health Support in SchoolsTeachers are calling for a nationwide rethink in how mental health is addressed within the education system. Laura continues, "We need to equip schools with the right tools, training, and resources to support children's mental health early, just as we do with their academic development."Bridging the Gap - Solutions for Schools and ParentsFortunately, there are solutions on the horizon. Digital tools like mental health apps and school programs are emerging as valuable resources to bridge this gap. These tools allow pupils to manage anxiety, track their moods, and connect with mental health professionals when needed. Schools are increasingly looking to digital tools to offer more holistic support and help reduce teachers' workload.This World Mental Health Day, let's ensure that no child's mental health struggles go unnoticed. Early intervention can change and save lives - starting today. Teachers can download their free trial at www.lumii.me

