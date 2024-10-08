Attorney General Josh Stein Honors Charlotte Area North Carolinians with Dogwood Awards

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today honored North Carolinians in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. These awards are distributed to honor people who are working to improve the health, safety, and well-being of their fellow North Carolinians. Pictures from the event are available here.

Recipients in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area are:

Sheriff Len Hagaman

“As the people of Watauga County confront the devastation of Hurricane Helene, Sheriff Len Hagaman has been a steady hand of leadership,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “His office has been helping to keep people safe, conduct welfare checks, rescue people in danger, and ensure that Watauga residents have the latest information as they recover. Sheriff Hagaman has been tireless in this work, and I’m grateful for his service.”

Sheriff Hagaman stated, “Our Watauga County Sheriff’s Office family has remained tireless in their work, and I’m grateful for our team’s service.”

Sheriff Len Hagaman leads the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Mayor Vi Lyles

“Mayor Vi Lyles has made serving the people of Charlotte her life’s work,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Under her leadership, Charlotte has become a beacon of economy and opportunity in the southeast. We’re fortunate to have her at the helm.”

“It is an honor to accept the Dogwood Award from Attorney General Josh Stein, as it represents our shared commitment to fostering a safer, healthier, and happier Charlotte,” said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. “Together, we will continue to uplift our community and ensure that every resident thrives.”

Mayor Vi Lyles has served as mayor of Charlotte since 2017.

Tepper Sports & Entertainment

Food Lion

Bank of America

NASCAR

“When Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina, these companies that call North Carolina home stepped up to provide food, water, resources, and needed supplies,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “This is what happens when neighbors help neighbors – we start rebuilding. I’m grateful for Tepper Sports & Entertainment, Food Lion, Bank of America, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the NASCAR industry for serving their communities.”

“The true heroes have been all the people and organizations that brought truckload after truckload of items to donate,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway President and General Manager Greg Walter. “Our Charlotte Motor Speedway staff was joined by teammates from our sister companies, NASCAR, area race teams and members of the community to help people who have literally lost everything. This has been an overwhelmingly positive response from fans and people in the community, and it’s a powerful reminder of what can happen when we all work together.”

“Food Lion is humbled to be recognized for our efforts to nourish the towns and cities we serve, including our disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Helene,” said Jennifer Blanchard, Director of Community Relations, Food Lion. “Our Food Lion culture is centered on nourishing our communities and caring for our neighbors and associates who know they can count on Food Lion in their time of need. During difficult moments, we are reminded of the strength and resiliency of our communities to come together and help one another.”

The Teppers have donated $3.85 million to Hurricane Helene relief efforts to date and are providing the venue for Concert for Carolina featuring Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings, and James Taylor at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to further support relief efforts in the Carolinas and southeast on October 26th. In addition, Dave and Nicole joined players, coaches, and staff from the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC to pack items at Second Harvest Food Bank yesterday afternoon with more events planned.

Salisbury-based Food Lion has donated $1.5 million and more than 836,000 pounds of food to Hurricane Helene relief efforts. As communities assess their needs, Food Lion is continuing to work with them to address their recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Bank of America is based in Charlotte and has donated $1 million to Hurricane Helene relief efforts, of which the first $500,000 is allocated to the American Red Cross. The remaining $500,000 will be allocated as needs continue to be identified with local partners. The company is also offering financial assistance to those clients impacted through the Client Assistance Program, and has deployed mobile ATMs and mobile Financial Centers in Western North Carolina.

NASCAR, Charlotte Motor Speedway, racing teams, Speedway Motorsports companies, and volunteers and racing teams have stepped in to collect, donate, and transfer more than 400 pallets of supplies to North Wilkesboro Speedway for distribution in the mountains. Speedway Motorsports was joined by Hendrick Motorsports, Sonic Automotive and Hendrick Automotive Group in donating $2 million in hurricane relief funds to N.C.-based Samaritan’s Purse.

Sheriff Darren Campbell

“During a traffic stop, Sheriff Darren Campbell and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office seized 118 pounds of fentanyl – enough to kill millions of people,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “They saved countless lives by taking this poison off our streets.”

“This award goes to the men and women of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, as well as all our local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies,” said Sheriff Campbell. “Their dedication and efforts every day are making North Carolina a safer place for all of us. Thank you for your service and commitment to our community!”

Sheriff Darren Campbell leads the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Van Shaw

“Sheriff Shaw is fighting the scourge of fentanyl in Cabarrus County,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Under his leadership, the Sheriff’s Office has conducted high-level investigations and seized a variety of deadly drugs and weapons. I appreciate his collaboration with the State Crime Lab and his commitment to protecting the people he serves, and I’m proud to partner with him in this fight.”

“My association with the State Crime Lab spans over 25 years, to include working side by side with forensic specialists in the field while working as an agent with the State Bureau of Investigation,” said Sheriff Van Shaw. “The support that the State Crime Lab provides to law enforcement and the entire criminal justice system is invaluable.”

Sheriff Van Shaw leads the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Rep. John Torbett

“I’m grateful for Rep. John Torbett’s leadership in advocating for North Carolina’s anti-money laundering law,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “He helped give law enforcement and prosecutors an important new tool to go after drug traffickers and dealers who peddle fentanyl.”

“For too long, North Carolina law enforcement have had to fight dangerous drug cartels with one hand tied behind their backs,” said Rep. John Torbett. “By passing anti-money laundering legislation this year, the General Assembly gave prosecutors and law enforcement an important tool to take down drug trafficking rings and to keep our communities safe from fentanyl. I’m proud to have helped lead this effort in the legislature, and I appreciate Detective Stuesse of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department for bringing it to my attention and helping with the legislative language of the bill and Attorney General Stein’s input and focus on it. I am very humbled and appreciative of the recognition.”

Rep. John Torbett represents District 108 (Gaston County) in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Deputy Chris Byrum

“Deputy Byrum displayed the best of what we ask law enforcement to be when he jumped into action to save a child who was choking,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Our children and communities are safer due to officers like Deputy Byrum, who always look to see how they can help.”

“It’s been an honor to serve the Union County community and Weddington High School under Sheriff Eddie Cathey,” said Deputy Chris Byrum. “I am blessed to wear this uniform, and I appreciate the support the state of NC has shown School Resource officers.”

Deputy Chris Byrum is a school resource officer with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Hannah Arrowood

“Hannah is working to help combat the abusive, cruel crime of human trafficking in our communities,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “She and the people she works with are helping survivors of this horrific crime get to safety and giving them an opportunity to rebuild their lives.”

“It is an honor and privilege to combat the trafficking of persons in the Charlotte Metro region,” said Hannah Arrowood. “This issue crosses political and cultural barriers because it is a stain on what makes America great: liberty and justice for all. Therefore, we must stay diligent in our efforts until all are free.”

Hannah Arrowwood is the president of the Charlotte Metro Human Trafficking Task Force and the founder and executive director of Present Age Ministries.

Malcomb Coley

“Malcomb is fostering North Carolinians’ innovation and creativity and giving them an opportunity to achieve the American dream,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m grateful for his work to open the doors of economic success to every person.”

“I’m deeply honored and grateful to accept this award and recognition,” said Malcomb Coley. “It’s our responsibility as servant leaders to help keep fellow North Carolinians safe, healthy, and happy in the communities in which we live, work, and play.”

Malcomb Coley co-founded the venture capital firm Bright Hope Capital, LLC to support Black and Hispanic-owned businesses. He also served as Charlotte managing partner for Ernst & Young from 2013 until his retirement this year.

Ann Doss Helms

“For more than four decades, Ann brought the news to use and helped us understand what was happening in our cities and our state,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “She gave us honest reporting that helped us advocate for stronger schools and fight for our teachers and students.”

“It’s been an honor to cover education for The Charlotte Observer and WFAE public radio for 22 years,” said Ann Doss Helms. “So much of what’s important to all of us — opportunity, equity, economic and civic health, community and the sheer joy of learning — has education at its foundation.”

Ann Doss Helms was a reporter focusing on education for 43 years until her retirement in August.

Fred Whitfield

“Fred’s decades of work and his own experience as a basketball player have made Charlotte a thriving home for basketball,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “The people of Charlotte will benefit from the legacy he left for years to come.”

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected to receive the prestigious Dogwood Award from Attorney General Stein,” said Fred Whitfield. “North Carolina is my home, I love the state and enjoy doing everything I can to help make North Carolina the best place in the country to live, work and play. Thank you for deeming me worthy of this recognition.”

Fred Whitfield was the president and vice chairman of the Charlotte Hornets, working with the organization for 17 years until his retirement in 2023.

Rep. Kelly Alexander

“Rep. Kelly Alexander was a strong leader who faithfully served the people of Charlotte for decades,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “He was also a good friend. May his memory be a blessing, and may we all uphold his legacy for fighting for the dignity and respect of all people.”

“My brother, Representative Alexander, was an irreplaceable force for good in North Carolina – but his righteous legacy fighting for justice and equal rights lives on,” said Alfred Alexander. “The Alexander family is honored to accept this award in his memory.”

Rep. Kelly Alexander, Jr. represented District 107 (Mecklenburg County) in the North Carolina House of Representatives

