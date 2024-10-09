NY National Guard to Assist in Response to Hurricane Milton

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 65 New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen will deploy to Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 to assist the Florida National guard in responding to Hurricane Milton, which is expected to hit Florida’s west coast late on Wednesday.

“As hurricanes wreak devastation along much of the Southeastern United States, we are stepping up to support response efforts for those in need,” Governor Hochul said. “I am deploying the New York National Guard to protect Floridians in the path of Hurricane Milton — offering resources, assistance and standing united with our neighbors in this time of crisis.”

The New York National Guard will deploy 65 Soldiers and Airmen to Camp Blanding Joint Training Center near Jacksonville, Florida. The New York Army National Guard will deploy 41 Soldiers from the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Syracuse and 10 Humvees to provide general purpose support as required by circumstances. The Soldiers will deploy to Florida on board a C-17 Globemaster III transport flown by the New York Air National Guard’s 105th Airlift Wing based at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh.

The New York Air National Guard will deploy 24 pararescue Airmen from the 106th Rescue Wing which is based at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach on Long Island. The Pararescue Airmen are all trained EMTs who go through extensive training that involves parachuting, scuba diving and survival skills. The Airmen will deploy with watercraft and specialized vehicles. They will deploy from Gabreski Air National Guard Base to Florida on board the wing’s organic HC-130J search and rescue aircraft. The New York National Guard contingent will be on the ground north of the hurricane’s expected landfall before the storm hits.

Major General Ray Shields said, “At the direction of Governor Hochul, the New York National Guard is ready to support our fellow citizens in Florida, as Hurricane Milton heads for their state. Our Soldiers and Airmen are simply amazing at the way they respond on very short notice. I could not be prouder of their dedication and professionalism. They continue to make a difference in people’s lives every day. At the same time, the Citizen Soldiers and Airmen we have already deployed are continuing their support of the response effort in North Carolina.”

The New York National Guard currently has 48 Soldiers and Airmen deployed, including Army engineers and CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopters on storm response missions in North Carolina.