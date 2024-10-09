Mayor Wu Announces New Details on Applying for New Liquor Licenses

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced an update on the distribution of the 225 new liquor licenses that Boston plans to award over the next three years to create new small businesses and enhance cultural and economic activity in City neighborhoods. The City secured these licenses after Mayor Wu and the Boston City Council filed a home rule petition that was passed by the Legislature, and signed by Governor Maura Healey in September 2024. This expansion is the first significant increase to liquor licenses in Boston since 2014, and is intended to support a diverse range of new and existing businesses across the City.

Unlike most existing licenses, which need to be purchased from a current license-holder and can be costly, these licenses will not need to be “purchased” by the applicant from another business at the price set by that business, but will instead be issued directly by the City’s Licensing Board. The law creates three categories of licenses, designed to serve different types of applicants: Neighborhood Non-Transferable Licenses (198 total); Community Space (Outdoor, Theater and Nonprofit) Non-Transferable Licenses (15 total); and Citywide Transferable Licenses (12 total).

“These much needed liquor licenses will be transformative in strengthening our local economy and bolstering vibrancy for our communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We thank our partners at the state and local levels who have pushed to advance this legislation and work continuously to ensure growth for our neighborhoods. The City will be intentional to ensure these liquor licenses represent economic opportunities for our restaurants and entrepreneurs.”

“Our team, alongside the Licensing Board, are prepared to utilize this once-in-a-generation opportunity to fulfill Mayor Wu’s economic development vision for closing the wealth gap through the support of diverse and unique entrepreneurs and the sustaining of vibrant neighborhoods,” said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. “By working with advocates, businesses, practitioners, policy makers, and residents, we will ensure each of these liquor licenses is awarded to small business owners or organizations that strengthen the fabric of our communities by creating shared prosperity through the creation of new jobs and neighborhood investment.”

To be considered in the first round of new awards, completed applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2024 to the Licensing Board. The Board will continue to schedule hearings on a rolling basis, but will defer decisions on awards until all applicants have been heard and reviewed. For completed applications submitted after the December 6, 2024 deadline, the Board will hold its next round of review in the Spring of 2025.

The 2024 law aims to support the growth and creation of restaurants and other businesses in neighborhoods across Boston To evaluate the initial round, the Licensing Board will consider an applicant’s core business proposal and how the license award will advance the City’s goals to support neighborhood economic development and add to our City’s diverse and vibrant culture. This includes how awards would enable the applicant to enhance the cultural and economic activity of the neighborhood, create new businesses and economic opportunity across diverse communities, support wealth generation for less-resourced entrepreneurs, and promote emerging and diverse businesses and communities to advance the City’s commercial offerings.

“These new licenses aren't just permissions to serve; they’re a small sip in a big cocktail of neighborhood economic redevelopment,” said City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune. “By empowering local entrepreneurs, particularly in our Black & Brown communities, we are laying the foundation for a more vibrant Boston where every corner of our city can imbibe.”

"These liquor licenses are a transformative opportunity for restaurants in our underserved communities, and I'm committed to making sure the distribution is equitable, and fair," said City Councilor Brian Worrell, who authored the home-rule petition to gain more liquor licenses in 2023. "In the 13 main ZIP Codes, there are more than 500 existing food businesses that could be eligible for a license, and we need to ensure every restaurateur is aware of this opportunity."

“We’re excited to partner with Mayor Wu and her team to help our city’s chefs and entrepreneurs create the next generation of great restaurants in neighborhoods across Boston,” said Steve Clark, President and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association. “These liquor licenses are an incredible opportunity to build small businesses and vibrancy across the City and enhance Boston’s reputation as a culinary destination.”

"The historic cap of around 1,400 liquor licenses in Boston has long limited opportunities for entrepreneurs in underserved neighborhoods, particularly those inhabited by persons of color. The 2014 legislation spearheaded by now-Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley was a critical step toward addressing this inequity,” said Nia Grace, Restaurateur & Experience Architect | Grace By Nia; Co-Founder, Black Hospitality Coalition; Board Director, Meet Boston. “With the recent introduction of 250+ new liquor licenses, we are witnessing a transformative moment for our city, as it opens doors for existing hospitality leaders and newcomers alike to establish their businesses and contribute to a vibrant culinary landscape."

To help interested applicants, the Licensing Board is hosting virtual office hours every other Wednesday from 3pm to 5pm to provide one-on-one application assistance from Licensing Board staff. In addition, Licensing Board staff are available to provide support at City Hall. Support is available on a drop-in or appointment basis. To make an appointment please email: licensingboard@boston.gov. The Licensing Board also has a full guide to apply for a new license on its website.

Below are the types liquor licenses available:

Neighborhood Non-Transferable Licenses (198 total): Each year, for the next three years, the City will have an additional five licenses (three all-alcohol licenses, and two beer and wine licenses) to offer to applicants across each of 13 zip codes in 10 City neighborhoods: Charlestown, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roslindale, Roxbury, the South End, and West Roxbury. A separate set of three all-alcohol licenses can be issued to applicants located in the Oak Square neighborhood of Brighton.

These licenses will be available to the applicant restaurants, bars, and other venues, and are not transferable, which means the license cannot be sold to another business and will be returned to the Licensing Board if the business ceases to operate.

Community Space (Outdoor, Theater and Nonprofit) Non-Transferable Licenses (15 total):The City can issue up to 15 restricted licenses for designated community spaces, which includes outdoor spaces, theaters with fewer than 750 seats, and non-profit organizations in the city. These licenses are also non-transferable, which means the license cannot be sold to another business and will be returned to the Licensing Board if the business or organization ceases to operate.

Citywide Transferable Licenses (12 total): The City can issue up to 12 licenses for all-alcohol service that have no geographic restriction and can be issued to applicants with premises anywhere in Boston. These licenses are designated as transferable to another business, but will be evaluated on the strength of the proposal that is submitted to the Licensing Board. To achieve the goals of the program, the Board will give additional consideration to applications that include commitments to operate a business for a term of years.

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions (FAQ) regarding the new liquor licenses, please visit here. The Liquor License FAQ document is available in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Vietnamese, Cabo Verdean Creole, Russian, Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and Somali.