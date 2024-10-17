TrustMe.ai Partners with Norseman Defense Technologies to Deliver Unified AI Intelligence for Secure, Productive, and Economically Sound Software Development

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustMe.ai , a leader in AI-powered software development governance, has announced an exciting channel partnership with Norseman Defense Technologies, a leading provider of integrated IT solutions to government and enterprise clients. This partnership significantly expands TrustMe’s reach, while Norseman now equips its clients with access to TrustMe.ai's next-generation platform that unifies security, productivity, and financial oversight across the software development lifecycle (SDLC).TrustMe is a software development program management suite, a cutting-edge platform that integrates over 20 built-in probes for continuous security scanning, assessment, and prioritization. It ensures that every phase of software development is secure, efficient, and financially sound. The suite leverages AI-driven insights to correlate security probes, scanned code, and process data with productivity and cost metrics, providing a comprehensive view of the enterprise’s software ecosystem.Combining history and insight with its federal government engagements along with TrustMe’s software, Norseman brings artificial intelligence to the software development lifecycle within the commercial enterprise. Organizations with large developer teams now benefit from source and origin analysis from: code quality testing, application security test scanning, application security posture management with 3rd party ingested data, software engineering intelligence combined with tools for cost predictability and governance all within one platform. Client outcomes include:Unified SDLC Visibility: Clients gain real-time visibility into security, productivity, and economic impact across the entire SDLC, helping to make informed, data-driven decisions.Enhanced Security Posture: TrustMe’s platform ensures early detection and remediation of vulnerabilities, by integrating multiple security scanning tools and continuously validating both software and AI workloads, reducing the risk of breaches and protecting sensitive data.Optimized Development Costs: With AI-powered cost predictability and financial governance tools, Norseman’s clients can better manage budgets, resource allocation, and overall development investments. Stakeholder reports provide visibility into security risks, team performance, software quality and operational efficiency.Increased Developer Productivity: The embedded AI agent provides automated processes and helps developers securely generate and analyze code. Intelligent remediation helps teams quickly address/resolve issues before production.Compliance Assurance: TrustMe continuously monitors adherence to industry regulations and standards, helping teams stay compliant while building resilient software.Secure AI Integration and Usage: TrustMe’s platform supports secure AI integration, safeguarding against risks like data loss, prompt injection and other vulnerabilities. Norseman clients can safely leverage AI technologies within development processes.“We’re thrilled to partner with Norseman Defense Technologies, a recognized leader in providing IT solutions to enterprises and government agencies, said Younus Aftab, CEO of TrustMe.ai. “This channel partnership will empower organizations with real-time insights and predictive tooling, to streamline development, enhance code quality, and ensure compliance. TrustMe brings security, productivity, and financial governance together into one platform, which aligns perfectly with Norseman’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clients.”About Norseman Defense TechnologiesNorseman Defense Technologies, is a Small Business, with over 30 years of success as an Information Technology provider and Systems Integrator delivering best of breed solutions that solve our Federal customers IT problems. Based in Elkridge, MD, Norseman prides itself in solving real customer problems in the areas of IT Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Service Management & Automation and Data Intelligence. We believe that success is achieved when two parties’ team together toward a common focus. The Norseman Vision centers on the concept of partnering with our clients. To lead in an environment where change is the only constant, we continually seek strategic relationships with key market leaders to strengthen our ability to deliver technology that is relevant and valuable. This allows us to remain true to the Norseman mission: to help our clients achieve their success.About TrustMe.aiTrustMe.ai is a management platform designed to secure every step of the software development lifecycle while governing financial investments and ensuring the highest standards of code quality. TrustMe integrates advanced security tools, productivity-enhancing features, and cost management solutions, enabling organizations to confidently develop, deploy, and manage secure and compliant software. Equipped with real-time insights and AI-driven predictions, TrustMe.ai helps software teams mitigate risk, optimize resources, and ensure compliance across every phase of development. With the mission to empower the enterprise with comprehensive visibility and control, TrustMe navigates the complexities of modern software development with confidence.Secure every step. Govern every dollar. Trust every line of code.For more information, visit www.trustme.ai

