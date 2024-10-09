U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Mike Garcia for California’s 27th Congressional District 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Mike Garcia to represent California’s Twenty-Seventh Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Congressman Mike Garcia has been a strong and consistent advocate for California job creators,” said Ashlee Rich Stephenson, Senior Political Strategist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Congressman Garcia supports pro-growth policies that keep taxes low, cut red tape, and expand employment and economic opportunities. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Congressman Garcia in his reelection to California’s 27th congressional district, and we look forward to working with him in the 119th Congress.”

“I understand firsthand the challenges our small businesses face every day. From record inflation to burdensome regulations and high taxes, career politicians have created an environment where it’s harder and harder for business owners to succeed,” said Congressman Garcia. “I’m committed to fighting for pro-business policies that cut taxes, reduce unnecessary red tape, and put an end to the inflation crisis. Our economy thrives when government gets out of the way and local businesses and hardworking families are empowered to succeed. I’ll continue to fight every day to restore economic security, protect local job creators, and ensure a stronger future for our community.”

