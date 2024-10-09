U.S. Chamber Endorses Candidate Jeff Crank for Colorado’s 5th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Candidate Jeff Crank to represent Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce their endorsement of Jeff Crank for Congress in Colorado’s 5th District. Jeff has a strong record and commitment to leadership and is eager to get to work delivering results for the constituents and businesses of Colorado,” said John Gonzales, Executive Director with the U.S. Chamber’s Regional Team. “As a former staffer, local chamber leader and businessman, he is committed to free enterprise solutions that will help create jobs and opportunity for Colorado families. The U.S. Chamber is looking forward to working with him in the 119th Congress.”

“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Crank. “We must get to work fixing the American economy, getting our regulatory state under control, bringing better paying jobs to the middle class, and lowering the cost of living for all Americans.”

Candidate Jeff Crank (R) with John Gonzales, Executive Director with the U.S. Chamber’s Regional Team.

