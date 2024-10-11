Luxury Mountain Retreat in Boulder, Colorado Listed for $14,750,000 by Bo Palazola

228 Lion Point is truly a rare find. a unique combo of modern luxury & mountain serenity, in Boulder CO. The craftsmanship, views, and attention to detail make this home stand out in Colorado.” — Bo Palzola

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- An extraordinary opportunity to own one of Boulder’s most exclusive properties has just emerged with the listing of 228 Lion Point , an awe-inspiring luxury estate nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Represented by renowned real estate agent Bo Palazola with Engel & Völkers Denver - Breckenridge, the property is now available for $14,750,000, offering an unparalleled blend of luxury, privacy, and natural beauty.Perched on Lion Point, just minutes from Pearl St. Mall and downtown Boulder, this meticulously crafted residence boasts breathtaking panoramic views of the city below, Boulder’s iconic Flatirons, and the surrounding mountain landscapes. Expertly designed living space, the home perfectly balances modern luxury with rustic elegance, providing an ideal sanctuary for those seeking both tranquility and sophistication.Property HighlightsStunning Architectural Design: Designed with an open floor plan, the home features floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, showcasing uninterrupted views of the mountains and cityscape. Spacious Living Areas: The estate offers multiple indoor and outdoor entertainment areas, perfect for hosting guests or enjoying quiet moments amidst nature. Chef’s Dream Kitchen: Equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, a custom stone island, and a dining area with incredible vistas. Master Suite Oasis: The expansive primary suite features a private balcony, spa-like bathroom, walk-in closets, and a serene atmosphere that highlights the natural surroundings. Resort-Style Amenities: From the state-of-the-art gym and private home theater to the outdoor infinity pool and hot tub, the property is designed for ultimate relaxation and recreation. Privacy and Security: Set on 14 acres of pristine land, the property is fully gated, ensuring both seclusion and security. Eco-Friendly Features: The home incorporates sustainable design elements, including energy-efficient heating and cooling systems and solar panel integration.Bo Palazola, the listing agent for this exceptional property, commented, “228 Lion Point is truly a rare find. It offers a unique combination of modern luxury and mountain serenity, right here in Boulder. The craftsmanship, the views, and the attention to detail make this home stand out as one of the finest in Colorado.”LocationJust a short drive from Boulder’s vibrant downtown area, residents of 228 Lion Point can enjoy the best of both worlds—convenient access to world-class dining, shopping, and cultural experiences, while being immersed in the tranquility of Colorado’s stunning natural beauty. With easy access to hiking, biking, and outdoor activities, this home is ideal for those seeking an active lifestyle without sacrificing luxury or convenience.

228 Lion Point

