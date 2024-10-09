TX RX Systems Unveils Revolutionary 800 MHz TX/RX Tower Top Amplifier (TTA) – Setting a New Standard in Public Safety Communications

ANGOLA, N.Y., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX RX Systems, an industry leader in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) for nearly 50 years, proudly announces the release of its latest innovation: the 800 MHz Dual Duplexed Tower Top Amplifier (TTA). This cutting-edge product reinforces TX RX's commitment to transforming the LMR industry and providing mission-critical RF conditioning products and services.



For nearly five decades, TX RX Systems has been at the forefront of serving vital sectors such as Telecommunications, Critical Communication, Public Safety, Education, Government, Warehouse & Distribution, Colleges, Hospitals, and Transportation. Their state-of-the-art solutions have consistently enhanced the efficiency and reliability of communications in the most demanding environments.

Introducing the New 800 MHz TX/RX TTA – Designed for Excellence in Public Safety

The newly launched 800 MHz Dual Duplexed TTA model (438-89A-23005) covers the Public Safety 800 MHz band, with duplexed transmit and receive paths, and advanced features that significantly enhance communication clarity and efficiency. Unlike traditional receive-only TTAs which get installed on a RX-only antenna, this TTA can be installed on a duplexed TX/RX single antenna. It will pass a downlink frequency range of 851-869 MHz with up to 200W while simultaneously providing 12 dB of gain for the uplink passband of 806-824 MHz.

Some of its key features include:

Bypass Mode : Ensuring a failsafe communication pathway even during equipment malfunctions.

: Ensuring a failsafe communication pathway even during equipment malfunctions. Advanced Monitoring : Full remote control and monitoring capabilities through a LAN connection, enabling real-time oversight via webpage interface and SNMP alarm management.

: Full remote control and monitoring capabilities through a LAN connection, enabling real-time oversight via webpage interface and SNMP alarm management. Durability: Designed for long-lasting performance with an MTBF exceeding 100,000 hours, it also boasts IP-68 weather protection and advanced lightning protection systems.



The TTA's built-in test port allows for direct antenna sampling, ensuring precise measurements and system verification, while its lightning protection and mechanical robustness make it an ideal choice for critical public safety communications.

An Ongoing Commitment to Innovation and Quality

TX RX prides itself on manufacturing all its products on-site at its facility in Angola, NY. The facility is a hub of innovation, bringing together professionals from diverse fields such as coding, welding, shipping, engineering, software engineering, and sales. This end-to-end control over the manufacturing process ensures the highest quality standards in every product that leaves the facility.

“Our company’s longevity is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation,” said a spokesperson for TX RX. “Employees who join us tend to stay for a long time because they believe in what we’re building here.”

A Strong Presence in Public Safety and Beyond

With an extensive portfolio of RF technologies and over 30 years of patent leadership, including the pioneering Tower Top Amplifier technology, TX RX continues to meet the evolving needs of industries that rely on flawless communication. Their dedication to providing high-performance, reliable systems is why their solutions are trusted by public safety agencies, hospitals, and transportation sectors across the country.

As the public safety sector continues to demand stronger, more resilient communication systems, TX RX's new 800 MHz TTA stands as a beacon of their commitment to improving critical communication infrastructure.

About TX RX Systems

Since 1976, TX RX Systems has been an industry leader in serving the Land Mobile Radio market, revolutionizing mission-critical communication systems with its RF conditioning products, services, and training resources.

For more information about the 800 MHz TTA or to schedule a demo, please contact TX RX Systems at 716.549.4700

