California Department of Justice Releases Report on Officer-Involved Shooting of Ruben Ramos

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), today released a report on Ruben Ramos’ death from an officer-involved shooting in Burbank, California, on May 27, 2023. The incident involved officers from the Burbank Police Department (BPD). The report is part of the California Department of Justice's (DOJ) ongoing efforts to provide transparency and accountability in law enforcement practices. The report provides a detailed analysis of the incident and outlines DOJ's findings. After a thorough investigation, DOJ concluded that criminal charges were not appropriate in this case.

“The loss of life in this situation is a tragedy that resonates deeply throughout California,” said Attorney General Bonta. "It serves as a stark reminder of the profound consequences that such events can have on individuals and families, as well as the ripple effects felt throughout the community. We acknowledge that this incident has caused significant challenges and hardships for all those impacted, including Mr. Ramos’ family, the law enforcement agencies involved, and the wider community. The California Department of Justice is firmly committed to working in partnership with all law enforcement agencies to ensure that we uphold a legal system that is not only fair and transparent but also accountable to every resident of California. We believe that it is our duty to foster trust and integrity within our justice system, and we will strive to ensure that the rights and dignity of all individuals are respected and protected.”

On May 27, 2023, in Burbank, California, several Burbank police officers responded to a report of an individual with a gun in the parking lot of Home Depot located at 1200 South Flower Street. After Mr. Ramos was identified as the person reported to have a gun, law enforcement contacted him and attempted to take him into custody. Mr. Ramos pulled an unknown object, later identified as a black knife, out of his right pocket and pointed it at the officers while maintaining a shooting stance, at which point he was fatally shot.

Under AB 1506, which requires DOJ to investigate all incidents of officer-involved shootings resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian in the state, DOJ conducted a thorough investigation into this incident and concluded that the evidence does not show, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officers involved acted without the intent to defend themselves and others from what each of them reasonably believed to be imminent death or serious bodily injury. Therefore, there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution of the officers. As such, no further action will be taken in this case.

As part of its investigation, DOJ has identified several policy recommendations that it believes will help prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The first recommendation is regarding negligent discharge and round count. It is recommended that BPD amend its policy to require officers to check all weapons used during a critical incident to identify and preserve any potential evidence. This will ensure that information or evidence regarding the discharge of firearms and less lethal weapons is not missed in the event of a negligent or unknown discharge.

The second set of recommendations is regarding BPD’s crisis intervention response. It is recommended that BPD continue its efforts to add additional staff to its Mental Health Evaluation Team and that BPD consider extending the hours of the Mental Health Evaluation Team's availability. It is also recommended that BPD consider implementing a POST certified course to further train personnel on recognizing the most common mental illnesses encountered by law enforcement, and the use of effective de-escalation techniques to resolve an incident involving a person suffering from a mental health crisis.

A copy of the report can be found here.