National Policy Dialogue on Water-Energy-Food (WEF) Nexus for Ewaso Ng’iro North River Catchment, Kenya

The Water-Energy-Food (WEF) Nexus is a powerful framework for addressing the complex interdependencies between water, energy, and food resources. As climate change continues to impact Kenya, effective management of these resources is critical to ensuring economic growth, environmental sustainability, and climate resilience.

This National Policy Dialogue is organized by the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) Africa Centre as part of the IKI-funded project “Applying the Water-Energy-Food Nexus to Promote Ecosystem-Based Adaptation in the Ewaso Ng’iro North River Catchment, Kenya (ENNCA).” The Dialogue aims to bring together policymakers, researchers, and stakeholders to share knowledge on the integration of the WEF Nexus in sectoral policies and strategies.

The event will feature discussions on how hydrological data and the WEF Nexus can drive climate resilience, disaster risk reduction, and economic development in Kenya. Other IKI-funded projects with a common geographical and thematic focus will present their work during the afternoon session, further exploring opportunities for collaboration and policy impact.

Objectives

Present the IKI_ENNbA project: Introduce the IKI-funded project and demonstrate how the WEF Nexus is being applied in the Ewaso Ng’iro North River Catchment to promote ecosystem-based adaptation and sustainable resource management. Explore synergies: Identify and discuss the geographical and thematic synergies among various IKI-funded projects working on Water, Energy, Agriculture, Land, Biodiversity, and Forestry in Kenya. Engage policymakers: Initiate a dialogue with national policymakers to develop joint policy actions and foster collaboration across related sectors for sustainable development and disaster risk reduction.

Expected outcomes

Enhanced understanding: Participants will gain insights into how the WEF Nexus can be used to address climate change, enhance food security, and support ecosystem-based adaptation in Kenya. Policy recommendations: The event will produce actionable policy recommendations for sectoral integration of water, energy, and food management. Strengthened collaboration: The dialogue will foster partnerships and knowledge exchange among IKI-funded projects and policymakers.

This event offers a unique opportunity for policymakers and stakeholders to engage in critical discussions about the future of water, energy, and food security in Kenya. With case studies, expert presentations, and collaborative sessions, participants will gain valuable insights and actionable strategies to advance the WEF Nexus in their sectors.