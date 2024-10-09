Submit Release
Travel Advisory: Three-Night Closure of Providence Street Bridge Over I-295 Scheduled to Begin Tuesday, October 15 for Pier Work

On the nights of October 15-17, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close the Providence Street Bridge over I-295 in West Warwick for ongoing work at the bridge. Motorists are advised to use the signed detour via Route 2 and East Avenue during the closure period from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for each of these three nights.

The Providence Street Bridge was built in 1968 and carries 10,500 vehicles per day. RIDOT used accelerated bridge construction methods to replace it, installing the new bridge deck in just one weekend in August. The entire project finishes in spring 2025.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The replacement of the Providence Street Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

