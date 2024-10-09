Shirofune Joins IAB Australia as Official Member, Strengthening Commitment to Digital Advertising Innovation

This Milestone Reflects the Shared Mission of Enhancing Automation and Creativity in the Australian Advertising Ecosystem

SYDNEY, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the leading platform for digital advertising automation, is proud to announce its official membership in IAB Australia , joining an influential group of industry leaders including Google, Meta, and other major players. This membership marks a significant milestone in Shirofune’s ongoing mission to transform digital advertising by empowering professionals to focus more on strategy and creativity and less on manual, time-consuming tasks.

As an essential advocate for setting industry standards and fostering innovation, IAB Australia is pivotal in advancing digital advertising practices across the region. By joining this esteemed body, Shirofune aligns itself with a shared mission of enhancing the digital advertising ecosystem through technology-driven solutions.

“We are delighted to have Shirofune join IAB Australia as a new member,” said Jonas Jaanimagi, Technology Lead at IAB Australia. “As the digital advertising landscape continues to evolve, automation is an essential capability for driving both efficiency and innovation. Shirofune’s international expertise in automating complex ad campaigns will bring valuable insights to our community as we continue to work to set new standards, share best practices and foster collaboration across the industry. We look forward to seeing how their technology can enhance how marketers and agencies approach digital strategy and execution here in Australia.”

Shirofune’s technology, which automates campaign management based on LTV, rather than CPA or short-term ROAS, across major platforms such as Google Ads, Meta, and more, will provide IAB Australia members with tools to streamline operations and maximize efficiency. By reducing the operational burden, Shirofune enables advertisers to stay competitive in a fast-evolving market where automation is becoming key to scaling success.

“We are thrilled to become a member of IAB Australia and to be part of a community dedicated to innovation in digital advertising,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi , Founder and CEO at Shirofune. “Our platform is designed to automate repetitive tasks, giving ad professionals more time to focus on what truly matters—building impactful, creative strategies. Being a part of IAB Australia not only aligns with our goals but also allows us to contribute to the collective advancement of the industry.”

As a new member, Shirofune looks forward to supporting IAB Australia’s initiatives, contributing its expertise, and collaborating with fellow members to push forward the next digital advertising innovation phase. Together, they aim to promote automation and operational efficiency within the Australian advertising landscape, helping businesses navigate and thrive in an increasingly complex digital world.

In June, Shirofune was a sponsor and participant at IAB Australia’s AdTech & Ops Summit 2024 , where Kikuchi led a presentation on the platform’s success in Japan and joined a panel discussion on Analytics, Reporting, and Automation alongside other industry leaders.

For more information about Shirofune, its services, and integrations, visit: https://shirofune.us/

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to enhance advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns through a single, easy-to-use interface. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Limited is the peak trade association for online advertising in Australia. The IAB supports sustainable and diverse investment in digital advertising across all platforms in Australia. We are a registered not-for-profit organisation with membership fees and revenue generated invested back into the IAB’s outputs such as resources, events, reporting, and industry representation.

As one of over 45 IAB offices globally and in the rapidly changing digital advertising and technology ecosystem, IAB Australia is constantly moving forward. We are continuously identifying ways to assist our members and the industry at large. IAB Australia produces standards and guidelines, best practice handbooks, and research and resources to clarify and improve digital ad effectiveness and strengthen the supply chain. We also invest significant time and resources in the management of a sole and preferred supplier agreement for digital audience measurement. This delivers a world-class digital measurement solution for the digital advertising industry.

In addition to the IAB team, we leverage the skills, experience and commitment of over 175 member companies, many of whom actively work across our Councils and working groups . Each group comprises of subject matter experts – helping us address the core pillars of simplified and standard online audience measurement, research, online operational standards and guidelines, and regulatory affairs. This makes IAB Australia an authoritative and objective source for all online advertising issues whilst promoting industry-wide best practice to further our industry objectives.

For more information on IAB Australia, check out our latest fy23 annual report here .

To find out how you can benefit from membership and become involved in shaping the growth of this industry, please review our membership details or email iabaustralia@iabaustralia.com.au.

Media Contact

Michele Nachum

Firecracker PR

michele@firecrackerpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a28155c5-83a1-4cb3-bd63-10e23e1d35e5

Shirofune Joins IAB Australia as Official Member, Strengthening Commitment to Digital Advertising Innovation Shirofune’s technology, which automates campaign management based on LTV, rather than CPA or short-term ROAS, across major platforms such as Google Ads, Meta, and more, will provide IAB Australia members with tools to streamline operations and maximize efficiency. By reducing the operational burden, Shirofune enables advertisers to stay competitive in a fast-evolving market where automation is becoming key to scaling success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.