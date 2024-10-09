NETA X Illuminates Central Asia's First Stop in Uzbekistan with Pure Electric Light

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NETA Auto, a leading player in the global new energy vehicle industry, has launched its globally popular model, NETA X, in Uzbekistan, marking the company's first step into the Central Asian market. Alongside this launch, the first batch of vehicles was officially delivered to customers.In the presence of numerous industry representatives, government officials, and partners, including Самуг, the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Industry Uzbekistan; Миркадыр, the former Ambassador of the Uzbekistan Embassy in the PRC; and Dou Fengfu, President of the Uzbekistan-China Trade Association, NETA X illuminated the brilliance that symbolizes the immense potential of Uzbekistan's new energy vehicle market through its unique external power supply function. As the heart of Central Asia, Uzbekistan is not only an important transportation and economic hub but also offers significant development opportunities in the new energy vehicle sector. With the deepening of the Belt and Road Initiative, NETA Auto's choice to establish its first presence in Central Asia in Uzbekistan is of milestone significance, marking the beginning of its efforts to assist the country in accelerating its integration into the global green economy.NETA X combines stylish design, leading performance in its class, and comprehensive safety protection, making it an ideal choice for the dynamic families of Uzbekistan. Underpinned by a cutting-edge aesthetic design philosophy, NETA X combines an energetic mecha-inspired design with personalized color options, perfectly embodying a youthful and sporty style. Furthermore, this model features a charging port uniquely designed for the local market, enabling rapid charging from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes, with a full charge offering a range of up to 480 kilometers. Additionally, its body, composed of 75% high-strength steel, incorporates a comprehensive safety protection system, providing meticulous safety assurances for both drivers and passengers, empowering them to embark on an extraordinary journey of exploring the future of mobility.Миркадыр stated, “The arrival of NETA X not only injects new vitality into Uzbekistan's automotive market but also provides strong support for our country's green development and sustainable future.” Seizing this opportunity presented by the vehicle's launch, NETA Auto aims to collaborate with outstanding local talent and ecological partners in Uzbekistan to promote the development of infrastructure and service systems, foster localized production, and contribute to the establishment and growth of the new energy vehicle industry ecosystem.Benefiting from a series of supportive government policies, NETA Auto is set to establish its foothold in Uzbekistan and designate the Central Asian market as a key hub in its outbound strategy. The company aims to gradually extend its reach to serve the entire Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) markets, contributing to the upgrading of the new energy vehicle industry and the high-quality development of the regional economy.Since initiating its outbound strategy in 2021, NETA Auto has rapidly expanded its presence in global markets, becoming the leading new force automotive brand in Southeast Asia in the first half of 2024, with record-high sales of NETA X. Looking ahead, NETA Auto will continue to deepen its engagement in the Southeast Asian market while actively developing its presence in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, and will strategically expand into the European market, all to provide a green and intelligent mobility experience for 450,000 users worldwide.

