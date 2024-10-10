Invisalign® vs. Traditional Braces: Newport Beach Cosmetic Dentist Weighs In

Newport Beach cosmetic dentist Lance Alder, DDS compares the potential benefits and disadvantages of Invisalign® aligners and traditional (i.e., metal) braces.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As an Invisalign preferred provider, Dr. Lance Alder , a cosmetic dentist in Newport Beach , understands firsthand how the treatment can enhance both smiles and lives. Using removable and virtually invisible aligners, this orthodontic option can address a number of common issues, including misalignment, crowding, gaps, overbite, and underbite.In Dr. Alder’s experience, several factors have made Invisaligna more popular choice than traditional metal braces. He outlines some of these advantages below:• Virtually undetectable. According to Dr. Alder, Invisalignaligners are made from a clear, medical-grade material, making them nearly invisible when worn (and offering a sharp contrast to metal braces).• Increased comfort. With Invisalign, patients do not need to worry about the wires or brackets used in the traditional method. Dr. Alder adds that Invisalignaligners are custom-crafted based on a 3D scan of the patient’s bite.• Removability. Dr. Alder notes that because Invisalignaligners are removable, patients can enjoy their favorite foods without restrictions – as opposed to metal braces, which require patients to avoid certain foods.• Improved maintenance. Compared to traditional braces, Invisalignaligners do not generally require much effort to clean and maintain, says Dr. Alder. Rather, he explains that simply removing the aligners to brush and floss teeth can reduce the risk of plaque buildup, cavities, and gum disease.• Often quicker results. Dr. Alder says Invisaligntreatment is typically completed faster than traditional braces, though the length of the process can vary based on the patient’s unique case.Furthermore, Dr. Alder explains that while Invisaligncan provide a comfortable and discreet option for straightening teeth, traditional braces may still be the better choice for some patients. As such, he advises patients to consult with an experienced Invisalignprovider for help with the decision process. He also encourages patients to contact him or his office with any questions regarding InvisalignAbout Lance Alder, DDSDr. Lance Alder is one of three reputable dentists at Newport Beach Dental. After earning a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology at Brigham Young University, Dr. Alder attended the Loma Linda University School of Dentistry, where he obtained his Doctorate of Dental. Dr. Alder is a member of the American Dental Association (ADA), the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), and the California Dental Association (CDA). In addition to his status as an Invisalignpreferred provider, Dr. Alder – along with fellow dentists Jacob Barton, DDS and Ereni Sellas, DDS – offers a wide range of oral healthcare services designed to perfect both smile and bite. The Newport Beach Dental team is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Alder and the practice, please visit mynewportbeachdental.com or facebook.com/NewportBeachDentist, or find the practice on Instagram @newport.beach.dental.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.mynewportbeachdental.com/invisalign-vs-traditional-braces-newport-beach-cosmetic-dentist-weighs-in/ ###Newport Beach Dental1901 Westcliff DriveSuites 4 & 7Newport Beach, CA 92660(949) 646-1120Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.