Lipella Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIPO) (“Lipella” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on addressing serious diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that CEO Jonathan Kaufman, PhD will be presenting at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit that is being held on October 15 -17, 2024.
Event: Lipella Presentation - 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit
Date: Thursday, October 17th, 2024
Time: 10:30am
Webcast: https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-10152024
Jonathan Kaufman will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors of the conference.
About Lipella Pharmaceuticals
Lipella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Additionally, Lipella maintains a therapeutic focus on diseases with significant, unaddressed morbidity and mortality where no approved drug therapy currently exists. Lipella completed its initial public offering in December 2022. For more information, please visit www.lipella.com or LinkedIn
CONTACT
Jeff Ramson
PCG Advisory
jramson@pcgadvisory.com
646-863-6893
