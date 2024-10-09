Military Laser Systems Market Size to Worth USD 10.92 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

The global military laser systems market size was valued at USD 5.32 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value from USD 5.74 billion in 2025 to USD 10.92 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many technologies and gadgets built and utilized for military reasons are included in military laser systems. These systems use the properties of laser light, such as high intensity and precision, for various applications in defense and armed forces.

The military laser systems market trend is positive, driven by increased demand for precision engagement capabilities and the expansion of asymmetric warfare threats. Armed forces worldwide increasingly embrace laser weapons as defensive countermeasures and offensive strike capabilities due to speed, precision, cost-effectiveness, and minimal collateral damage.

Market Dynamics

Precision and Accuracy Drives the Global Market

Military laser systems target and fight with pinpoint accuracy. They reduce collateral damage and ensure precise military operations by using concentrated laser beams to deliver energy to the target. Military laser systems' accuracy is demonstrated using laser-guided munitions like precision-guided bombs (PGBs) and rockets. Laser seekers on these rockets allow accurate strikes on laser-designated targets. Laser-guided weapons greatly reduce civilian deaths and collateral damage. In precision airstrikes, the laser designator can target a building or vehicle while sparing neighboring structures.

The Center for a New American Security concluded that laser-guided precision-guided munitions reduce civilian mortality by up to 80% compared to unguided missiles. Laser-guided missiles' circular error probability (CEP) is frequently a few meters or less. This great precision ensures that missiles hit their targets with minimal variation. These gadgets reduce collateral damage, improve mission success, and protect military and civilians. Thus, the demand for laser-based precision technology rises, emphasizing the necessity of military laser systems in modern conflict.

Technological Advancement Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Solid-state and fiber lasers provide more powerful, efficient, and compact military laser systems. Solid-state lasers with solid gain medium have advanced. Researchers and defense corporations enhanced solid-state laser power and beam quality. Enhanced solid-state lasers and anti-UAV directed energy weapons (DEWs) are used in missile defense. The US Navy's SSL-TM program has produced high-power solid-state lasers for marine defense.

Advances in laser diode technology and tiny cooling systems have reduced military laser systems. Portable infantry and special forces lasers are being developed. Small and portable laser systems are used for anything from ground troop laser target designators to soldier-carrying counter-UAV gadgets. These technological advances have increased military laser system performance and expanded their applications and operational capabilities. Military laser systems will become more essential in defense and security activities as technology progresses.

Regional Insights

North America will experience significant growth shortly. A robust research and development infrastructure bolsters the military sector in the region. In recent years, the nation has initiated several programs focused on developing laser-based weapon systems. The military seeks to integrate laser-based weaponry and defensive systems into ground, naval, and airborne vehicles. In September 2022, the United States Army conducted an inaugural assessment of a high-energy laser weapon developed through collaboration between defense contractors Northrop Grumman and Raytheon. The purpose of this evaluation was to verify the efficacy of the weapon in the context of short-range air defense (SHORAD) by subjecting it to simulated threats and combat scenarios.

Furthermore, the United States Army is developing an exceptionally potent laser weapon as part of the Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) program, specifically the Indirect Fire Protection Capability-High Energy Laser (IFPC-HEL) initiative. The United States military now employs laser weaponry with power outputs ranging from 100 kilowatts to 150 kilowatts and is actively engaged in developing laser weapons with a power output of 300 kilowatts. These advanced laser systems are intended for neutralizing supersonic cruise missiles. Implementing such innovations is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the North American market during the projected period.

The Asia-Pacific military laser systems market holds the second position in terms of ranking. The Asia-Pacific military laser systems market is growing because of the increasing need from armed forces for laser systems to be integrated into weapons. This desire is driven by the notable attributes of laser systems, including their high precision, cost-effectiveness, and rapid traversal capabilities. China held the dominant position in the market share of military laser systems. However, India exhibited the most rapid growth in this sector.

Competitive Players

BAE Systems L3 Technologies Elbit Systems Ltd Lockheed Martin Corporation FLIR Systems Inc. Northrop Grumman Corporation Safran Electronics and Defense Saab AB Raytheon Company Thales Group

Recent Developments

June 2024 - Leonardo DRS secured a full-rate production contract to supply its Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) technology for Common Infrared Countermeasure (CIRCM) systems, enhancing protection for U.S. military aircraft against missile threats. This fifth-generation laser system can track and defeat incoming missiles, supporting U.S. Army rotary-wing aircraft.

Analyst Opinion

As per our analyst, the military laser system market is experiencing rapid growth driven by heightened global security concerns, military modernization, and advancements in communication technologies. These systems play a crucial role in defense cybersecurity, particularly in intelligence gathering and threat detection. At the same time, the integration of AI and machine learning promises enhanced efficiency, but challenges remain, including strict regulations and data privacy concerns.

Nevertheless, opportunities are emerging from private sector innovations aligned with government defense priorities, expanding the market into defense, law enforcement, and commercial sectors like telecommunications.

Segmentation

By Product Type Laser Designator LIDAR 3D Scanning Laser Weapon Laser Range Finder Ring Laser Gyro Laser Altimeter Others By Technology Fiber Laser Solid- State Laser Chemical Laser CO2 laser Semiconductor Laser Others By Application Target Designation and Ranging Guiding Munitions Directed Energy Weapon Defensive Countermeasures Others By Region North America Europe APAC MEA LATAM

