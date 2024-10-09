Submit Release
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Conference Call

NEW ENTERPRISE, Pa., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. (the “Company”), a leading privately held, vertically integrated construction materials supplier and heavy/highway construction contractor, announced today that the Company will conduct a conference call on October 16, 2024, at 10:00 am ET to review its second quarter fiscal 2025 results.

For those who wish to join the conference call please contact New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. Investor Relations (investor.relations@nesl.com) at least one day prior to the call to receive dial-in details or webcast information.

About New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc.
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. is a leading privately held, vertically integrated construction materials supplier and heavy/highway construction contractor in Pennsylvania and western New York. Our core businesses include: (i) construction materials (aggregate production (crushed stone, sand and gravel), hot mix asphalt production and ready mixed concrete production) and (ii) heavy/highway construction (heavy construction, HMA paving and other site preparation services).

Investor Relations Contact:
Investor Relations
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc.
investor.relations@nesl.com
            At the Company:
Eric Thiele
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
ethiele@nesl.com
(814) 766-2211
     

