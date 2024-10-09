Stannah Celebrates the Production of 1 Million Stairlifts and the Opening of its New Factory on October 10th, 2024

Stannah announces the production of its 1 millionth stairlift and the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art factory in the UK.

FRANKLIN, MA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stannah Stairlifts is proud to announce a double celebration on October 10, 2024, marking the official opening of its new Pioneer Road factory in Andover, UK, and the production of its 1,000,000th stairlift . These milestones represent the company’s unwavering commitment to providing life-enhancing mobility solutions for individuals worldwide.Founded in 1867 by Joseph Stannah, the family-owned company has grown over 150 years into a global leader in stairlift manufacturing and mobility solutions . Stannah remains dedicated to helping individuals maintain their independence, offering a wide range of indoor and outdoor stairlift options designed with quality, reliability, and accessibility in mind.Stannah kicks off its celebration of 1 million stairlifts and a new factory at Stannah’s UK site in Andover on Pioneer Road. While the event will be held in the UK, Stannah acknowledges the vital contributions of its international teams and dealer network. To ensure all employees and partners can join the celebration, Stannah will send commemorative packages to its global teams.In the lead-up to the celebration, employees will be invited to participate in company-wide events and activities. These activities reflect the spirit of community and innovation, which are at the heart of Stannah’s core values. These initiatives honor the production of the 1,000,000th stairlift and Stannah’s ongoing dedication to supporting individuals with mobility challenges.This milestone emphasizes Stannah’s legacy of providing high-quality mobility solutions that have improved the lives of over 1 million people worldwide. Stannah’s mission to give dignity and freedom to its customers will remain at the core of Stannah’s operations for years to come.About the Company:Stannah Stairlifts has been family-owned and operated for over 150 years. Founded by Joseph Stannah in 1867, the company has grown to become a global leader in stairlift manufacturing. Stannah Stairlifts proudly serves the United States from its North American Headquarters in Massachusetts, with additional offices in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and California, supported by a trusted dealer network across the country. Quality, reliability, and accountability are the cornerstones of their business. Offering both indoor and outdoor stairlift options, Stannah provides top-of-the-line, life-enhancing equipment designed to help customers maintain their independence

