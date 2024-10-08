Prime Minister Golob: "The Government has paid special attention to mental health since the first day of its mandate"

SLOVENIA, October 8 - In his address, the Prime Minister noted that the opening coincided with Children's Week and Mental Health Awareness Month, both observed in October.

He highlighted that mental health was one of the main topics in the Children's Parliament. "Since the pandemic, whenever the Children's Parliament has convened in the National Assembly, mental health has been at the top of the agenda. The children themselves recognize the importance of this issue," he said. He also stressed that the opening of the new facility would be accompanied by the formation of dedicated teams to meet the demand for care.

Prime Minister Golob noted that the Government had paid special attention to mental health since the first day of its mandate. "Therefore, one of the first measures was to increase the number of specialisations in clinical psychology. We have also significantly relaxed the legislation regarding the employment of foreigners. This will make it easier for us to find and attract specialists from abroad," he added.

Noting that the law on psychotherapy was in the final drafting stage, the Prime Minister said: "I believe that this law will not only regulate the current situation in this area, but more importantly will ensure access to appropriate services for those who need them."

Prime Minister Golob thanked the management for their efforts and for putting the health of children in good hands.

The new mental health centre will provide a more comfortable environment for young children, schoolchildren, adolescents and their parents during treatment, while allowing staff to perform their duties more safely and with improved working conditions.