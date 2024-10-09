SEALSQ Getting Ready for the Arrival of Quantum Computers as Post-Quantum Cryptographic Algorithms and Semiconductors are the Front-Line of defense Against Adversarial Quantum Attacks

Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it is positioning itself at the forefront of defense against adversarial quantum attacks with cutting-edge post-quantum cryptographic algorithms. As quantum-computing brings a paradigm shift in computational power by harnessing the principles of quantum mechanics, the need for enhanced security has never been greater.



To address these emerging challenges, the SEALSQ team — led by Nascimo Madieta, Guillaume Aymard, and Daniele Fronte — recently published their research titled “Memory Efficient Implementations of CRYSTALS-Kyber,” developed in collaboration with Mines Saint-Etienne, a leading French university (see details here). This breakthrough paper introduces a memory-efficient software implementation of the Quantum-Resistant Algorithm CRYSTALS-Kyber, optimized for standard microcontrollers and embedded devices.

The implementation not only integrates seamlessly across various platforms but also reduces the memory footprint of CRYSTALS-Kyber execution to just 3KB, while maintaining exceptional performance. The approach consolidates all Kyber variants (Kyber-512, Kyber-768, Kyber-1024) into a unified codebase, aligning with NIST’s FIPS-203 directive, and opens up new possibilities for enhancing implementation speed.

SEALSQ's commitment to developing post-quantum cryptographic solutions ensures that industries remain protected as we approach the quantum era. Our innovations provide a critical defense against the quantum threat, securing everything from financial transactions and personal data to sensitive business communications.

"We are proud to contribute to the advancement of post-quantum cryptography and lead the way in bringing quantum-resistant algorithms to secure semiconductor applications," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. "Thanks to the commitment and expertise of our team, SEALSQ continues to develop the tools necessary for securing the digital world in the quantum-computing era."

Quantum-computing’s unique approach, grounded in the principles of quantum physics, promises to unlock unprecedented computational capabilities. This technology is set to revolutionize industries, from drug research, energy management, and cybersecurity to artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicle navigation, and financial modeling. As the quantum-computing market is expected to reach $50 billion by the end of this decade, it is clear that organizations must act now to limit their exposure to future threats.

Global technology giants such as Amazon, IBM, Google, and Microsoft have already launched commercial quantum-computing cloud services, underscoring the rapid advancements in this field. However, quantum-computing also introduces risks. Quantum-computers have the potential to break current encryption methods with alarming speed, rendering traditional security tools ineffective. “Harvest-now, decrypt-later” attacks are a growing concern, where adversaries may steal encrypted data today, waiting for future quantum technology to decrypt it.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

