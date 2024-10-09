BrandSafway appoints Gabriel McCabe as President and CEO

Internal successor named to maintain the Company's deep commitment to safety and operational excellence

ATLANTA, Georgia, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandSafway, a leading provider of access and specialty services to industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets, has announced that the company’s President and CEO Karl Fessenden has decided to retire at the end of 2024. Gabriel McCabe, currently serving as President, North America, will partner with Fessenden on a transition plan before assuming his new responsibilities as President and CEO on January 1, 2025.



McCabe has served BrandSafway for 10 years in several leadership roles, including President, North America, President, Industrial, Energy & Commercial Division, President, International Division and President, Forming & Shoring. Prior to joining BrandSafway, McCabe held global operational and management roles for more than 22 years at General Electric.



“Gabriel McCabe brings an immense breadth and depth of experience into his new role, where he will focus on safety and operational excellence, instilling a performance culture and ensuring alignment with BrandSafway’s strategic goals,” said John Krenicki, Chair of the Board. “We have full confidence in his ability to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead, while leading the company toward its vision of accelerated growth and continued market leadership. We are extremely grateful to Karl Fessenden for his commitment, leadership, and passion for BrandSafway’s business, customers and employees.”



“I am honored to lead BrandSafway through the next chapter of our journey,” said Incoming President and CEO Gabriel McCabe. “BrandSafway has a more than 100-year history of serving our customers with safety and innovation, and we look forward to developing new ways to build solutions, create exciting career paths for our world-class teams and provide leadership and innovation for our industry. Karl Fessenden has built a foundation for sustained growth, and I am grateful for his contributions and mentorship.”

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 340 strategic locations across 26 countries and approximately 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway has provided more than a century of service, developing a world-class workforce and a reputation for innovation. The company supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.







