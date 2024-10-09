Redwood Services Wins Memphis Business Journal’s Best Places to Work

Leading home services firm first in Small Company category

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Services (“Redwood”), a home services firm focused on investing in leading residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services companies in growing U.S. markets, today announced it has won the Memphis Business Journal’s Best Places to Work award in the “Small Business” category.



“Each day, I witness our Partner Support Center (PSC) teammates come together to help support and elevate our Partner Companies across the country. This is the highest performing team I’ve ever been a part of,” said Richard Lewis, Founder and CEO of Redwood Services. “I want to take the opportunity to thank our PSC teammates for creating such a strong culture, one of both entrepreneurial spirit and accountability.”

“Since creating Redwood in 2020, we have built one of the top home services firms in the United States. That said, Richard will be the first to tell you our company wouldn’t be where we are today without our PSC teammates giving their all to our Partners and their teams,” said John Conway, Chief Operating Officer of Redwood Services. “This award is another proof point that the vision we laid out from the start is unique and succeeding. I look forward to seeing Redwood’s growth in the years to come.”

The Memphis Business Journal’s Best Places to Work Awards honors companies in the Mid-South that create policies and foster a work environment that employees value. Memphis Business Journal asked Redwood employees to complete an independent, quantitative, confidential, online employee engagement survey. The Memphis Business Journal analyzed survey results from companies across the Memphis metropolitan area.

To learn more, read The Memphis Business Journal’s feature story of Redwood Services here.

About Redwood Services

Founded in 2020, Memphis-based Redwood Services is building a family of people-focused essential home service companies, actively investing in the HVAC, plumbing and electrical trades throughout the United States. Redwood operates 15 industry leading brands as it continues to build out a national home services platform.

For more information, visit RedwoodServices.com.

Media Contact Madison Thomas CSG for Redwood Services redwoodservices@wearecsg.com

