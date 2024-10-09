STS Cloud and Cloudbeds unveil powerful integration to transform hotel group sales and event operations

Charleston, SC, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesAndCatering.com and Cloudbeds have announced a two-way integration that will empower hotels, resorts, and conference centers to optimize hotel group sales and event management. By combining Cloudbeds' innovative property management system (PMS) with STS Cloud’s robust event management and sales capabilities, hoteliers can prevent overbookings, optimize room and event inventory, and deliver personalized service to win more deals.

The integration enables hotel staff to manage every aspect of group and event bookings, from room blocks to event contracts, while automatically syncing data with Cloudbeds in real time. Sales managers can easily create and manage contracts, banquet event orders (BEOs), and special requests from any device, enhancing both the guest experience and hotel efficiency. By automating many of the time-consuming aspects, like room block management and rate tracking, hotel teams can operate more efficiently, maximize revenue from group stays, and focus on creating exceptional guest experiences.

“Efficiency is a key factor in maximizing hotel group sales and meeting revenue,” said Ryan Hamilton, Co-founder of STS Cloud. “We designed STS Cloud to streamline every part of the sales process—from pipeline management and group block creation to event orders and digital contracts. Our integration with Cloudbeds takes this a step further by allowing sales teams to check room availability and automatically sync room blocks directly into the PMS. This seamless connection not only saves time but also boosts productivity, enabling teams to focus on closing deals and enhancing overall hotel operations. We prioritize quality partnerships and are excited to build a strong relationship with Cloudbeds.”

The key features of the STS Cloud and Cloudbeds partnership include:

Seamless integration: Room block and rate information will flow effortlessly from STS Cloud into Cloudbeds' Property Management System (PMS), while STS Cloud will simultaneously pull real-time inventory, pickup, and room rates from Cloudbeds, ensuring hotels maintain accuracy and efficiency in managing their bookings.

Efficient event management: Event planners and sales teams can easily create and manage contracts, banquet event orders (BEOs), and special requests directly from their mobile devices, enabling personalized service for every event.

Revenue optimization: The platform offers robust tools to upsell additional services such as catering, banquet services, and amenities, helping hotels increase revenue from group bookings.

Flexible deployment options: STS Cloud supports both SaaS and on-premise deployment, providing hotels of all sizes with a solution that fits their unique needs.

“Our collaboration with STS Cloud creates a powerful solution for hotels,” said Richard Castle, Co-Founder of Cloudbeds. “We share a common belief in user-friendly design, advanced functionality, and expert customer support, which makes for happier, more efficient hotel staff. This two-way integration optimizes group sales and event management. We look forward to growing this partnership to drive even more value for our customers.”

For more information about the STS Cloud and Cloudbeds integration, visit salesandcatering.com and cloudbeds.com.

About SalesAndCatering.com

SalesAndCatering.com provides the most affordable full-featured Sales and Catering systems for hospitality. Its STS Cloud Sales and Catering system is widely installed and engineered to give property sales teams the sales tools that help them achieve their goals. SalesAndCatering.com’s systems are developed and supported by the company’s US-based offices. It is a trusted full-service sales and catering partner that delivers solutions via a software-as-a-service model that ensures greater client communication to streamline the sales process and maximize staff productivity. SalesAndCatering.com’s systems help hotel companies meet revenue goals through anytime-anywhere data access and integration with multiple PMS systems. STS Cloud delivers unparalleled performance to help you thrive in today’s competitive sales environment.

For more information, please visit salesandcatering.com.

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is the leading platform redefining the concept of PMS for the hospitality industry, serving tens of thousands of properties in more than 150 countries worldwide. Built from the ground up to be masterfully unified and scalable, the award-winning Cloudbeds Platform brings together built-in and integrated solutions that modernize hotel operations, distribution, guest experience, and data & analytics. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds has been named a top PMS, Hotel Management System and Channel Manager (2021-2024) by Hotel Tech Report, World’s Best Hotel PMS Solutions Provider (2022) by World Travel Awards, and recognized in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 in 2023.

