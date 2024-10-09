Axyom.Core Announces Industry-First 4G/5G Dual Mode Enterprise Small Cells Improving Signal Strength in Indoor Areas

Helps offload traffic, capable of high capacity while delivering high performance

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axyom.Core , a leader in cloud-native wireless core and radio access network (RAN) solutions, today announced the commercial launch of the industry’s first 4G/5G dual-mode enterprise femtocell product. It extends service coverage indoors where access would otherwise be limited or unavailable.



Service providers can deploy these small cells in their own offices, shops, and other facilities, as well as sell them to enterprise customers, such as hospitals, offices, retail stores, and schools which show a significant rise in demand for small cell solutions, driven by the rapid adoption of 5G technologies and the growing need for indoor wireless coverage.

Axyom.Core’s new femtocell product—supporting both 5G NSA (Non-Standalone) and SA (Standalone) architectures—is well-positioned to meet this demand, offering high capacity and exceptional throughput for improved quality of service.

"These small cells for enterprises improve indoor communication by providing stronger, more reliable signal strength and a cost-effective solution,” said Kurt Daniel, CEO, Axyom.Core. “By enhancing the flexibility of indoor coverage, this new offering can benefit organizations of all sizes, addressing the common frustration of poor signal strength indoors and helping them meet their connectivity needs more efficiently and affordably.”

The launch of this dual-mode small cell product marks a significant milestone for Axyom.Core, which continues to lead the way in advancing cloud-native wireless solutions.

To learn more, register for the webinar on October 29, Redefining Indoor Coverage and Capacity.

Trusted by six of the world’s top 10 communications service providers, Axyom.Core's products include high-performance 4G and 5G converged core solutions, Femto core, security gateways, and enterprise RAN. The Axyom.Core platform offers unparalleled efficiency, scalability, and economics, ensuring that customers remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

Axyom.Core was acquired by Lumine Group on April 30, 2024, marking the group's 14th corporate carve-out. The acquisition strengthens Lumine Group's portfolio in the communications and media software sector with Axyom.Core continuing to operate autonomously under its new brand identity.

About Axyom.Core

Axyom.Core is a global leader in cloud-native wireless core and radio access network solutions, trusted by major communications service providers worldwide. Our advanced product portfolio includes high-performance 4G and 5G Converged core, Femto core, security gateways, and enterprise RAN units. Axyom.Core is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the telecommunications industry. For more information, visit www.axyomcore.ai .

About Lumine Group

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the Communications and Media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com .

Media Contact

Glenn Rossman

glenn@eckertcomms.com

914-623-8354

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.