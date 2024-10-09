Submit Release
Artelo Biosciences CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Summit on October 16th

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, dermatologic and neurological conditions today announced that it will be participating in the Maxim Group 2024 Virtual Healthcare Summit being held October 15-17, 2024.

Gregory D. Gorgas, CEO of Artelo Biosciences, will be joining Jason McCarthy, Maxim’s Senior MD and Head of Biotechnology Research analyst, in a fireside chat on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The fireside chat will be available for webcast by registering at https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-10152024.

About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, anxiety, dermatologic conditions, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the Company applies leading-edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Investor Relations Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com


