Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Welcomes New Store in Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is expanding its legacy ice cream in the desert! Voted the #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, Handel’s is opening a new location in Cave Creek at 31309 N. Scottsdale Rd (intersection of Scottsdale Road and Lone Mountain Road next to AJ’s Fine Foods grocery store). Mark your calendars for the grand opening celebration on Thursday, October 17, 2024, starting at 11 a.m."We are thrilled to bring Handel’s to Cave Creek, continuing our commitment to uphold its beloved Americana tradition. Our goal is to offer an affordable indulgence that creates lasting memories for families, with our ice cream made fresh daily using the finest ingredients right in-store,” said Gary and Marcy, owners of Handel’s Cave Creek. “The warm reception of our Gilbert location over the last six years has been incredible, and we’re excited to build on that success here around the neighborhood in which we live serving Cave Creek, Carefree, far North Scottsdale, Desert Hills, Desert Mountain, Dove Valley Ranch, Tatum Ranch, and Rio Verde.”Handel’s Cave Creek is a nearly 2,500 sq. ft. Walk-in store and will be open daily from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm. It will also offer advanced phone order pick-up and third-party on-line ordering/delivery services. Guests can enjoy a variety of approximately 48 flavors handmade daily.For more information about Handel’s Cave Creek, email besticecreamaz@gmail.com, visit the link here or follow them on Instagram @handelscavecreekaz.About Handel's Homemade Ice CreamHandel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream, handmade in stores every day, since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the Handel’s legacy was created by Alice Handel and Lenny Fisher, who grew the brand from a single Scoop Shop into a flourishing chain using fresh ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice's original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.In 2023 and 2024, Handel's ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States and its "Fast & Serious," a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand is also recognized by TasteAtlas as one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams in the World.Handel's has been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News , and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel’s currently has nearly 150 locations across 14 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise

