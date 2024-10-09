Electronic Health Records Market Size Projected to Reach USD 63.84 billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.7% CAGR

Electronic Health Records Market to

Advancements in software technology in the healthcare sector & introduction of artificial intelligence in the development of EHRs software drive the growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Electronic Health Records Market by Product (On-premise Software and Cloud-based Software), Type (Inpatient EHR and Ambulatory EHR), Application (Clinical Application, Administrative Application, Reporting in Healthcare System, Healthcare Financing, and Clinical Research Application), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Specialty Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global electronic health records industry generated $30.55 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $63.84 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?Advancements in software technology in the healthcare sector and introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) in the development of EHR software drive the growth of the global electronic health records market. However, high cost of EHR services and concerns regarding patients' personal data and safety restrain the market growth. Contrarily, surge in R&D activities in cloud storage technology and increase in the number of EHR service providers create new opportunities in the coming years.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4542 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.• Cerner Corporation• Computer Programs and Systems Inc.• CureMD Corporation• eClinicalWorks• Epic Systems Corporation• General Electric Company• Greenway Health, LLC• Meditech• Praxis EMRThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Electronic Health Records Market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreement, partnership, acquisition, and business expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:Based on product, the on-premise software segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global electronic health records market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to surge in number of hospitals worldwide. However, the cloud-based software segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to advancements in cloud-based technologies.Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global electronic health records market, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to adoption of advanced healthcare systems and increase in number of hospitals across the globe. However, the specialty centers segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in chronic diseases such as cancer and wide presence of specialty centers.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global electronic health records market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to rise in presence of key players for development of electronic health records systems and advancements in technology. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, owing to surge in healthcare expenditure by patients and adoption of advanced healthcare services.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4542 By Region Outlook• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?• What are the trends of this market?• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?• Which region has more opportunities?Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll-Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.comAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.