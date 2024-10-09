In the 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐛 region, underpriced postpaid 4𝐆 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 plans are more common than overpriced ones, except in one country where the trend is reversed. Many Anomalies Seen in Postpaid and Prepaid 4G pricing Price Gap for 4G Prepaid Data Only Plans in the Levant: One Country's Fees Soar Above the Rest

Amidst the 5G Era: Revealing 4G Pricing Anomalies and Opportunities among MENA’s Telecom Operators

Whether telcos adopt NSA or SA 5G, 4G won’t be hastily replaced. Existing networks will support users during 5G disruptions and in areas lacking 5G coverage” — Hiba Rabadi

AMMAN, AMMAN, JORDAN, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arab Advisors Group released a series of reports analyzing 4G data only plans offered by cellular operators in the MENA region. These reports look at 19 Arab countries split into four regions: the GCC and Yemen, the Levant, Egypt and Sudan, and the Maghreb Region. Arab Advisors Group analyzed operators’ prepaid and postpaid 4G data only plans, covering fees, fee per 1 GB, number of plans, and number of data allowances.Despite the advent of 5G, 4G technology remains essential; While 5G promises advanced capabilities and faster speeds, its current deployment is limited, with commercial availability primarily confined to specific regions like the GCC and Jordan. In contrast, 4G networks have extensive global coverage, far surpassing 5G. Moreover, a significant number of cellular subscribers rely on 4G-supported devices. This underscores the importance for operators to excel in their 4G data-only offerings. Understanding 4G plans is essential as they remain central to the consumer experience, and operators are continually innovating within this space to stay competitive. Analyzing these plans reveals insights into market trends, customer needs, and the competitive landscape, all of which are vital for assessing the overall telecom environment.Arab Advisors Group published a series of in-depth reports analyzing current 4G data only plans offered by cellular operators in MENA. Arab Advisors Group covered MNOs and MVNOs’ offerings across 19 Arab countries and presented the analysis and findings into four regions: the GCC and Yemen, the Levant, Egypt and Sudan, and the Maghreb Region. Arab Advisors Group analyzed operators’ average monthly fees, total number of plans, total available data allowances, and average fee per 1 GB. The reports evaluate how telcos’ pricing aligns with economies of scale and identifies any discrepancies, highlighting which plans were overpriced or underpriced compared to regional averages. The series empowers telecom operators by contextualizing their market position regarding 4G offerings in the region and providing the insights necessary for making data-driven decisions to enhance their 4G services. Moreover, as 5G technology progresses, analyzing the current 4G data-only landscape can offer a basis for predicting how these plans might evolve and integrate with future technology transitions. This makes the analysis of 4G data only plans valuable not only to telecom operators but also regulatory authorities and policymakers.Hiba Rabadi, Managing Director of Arab Advisors Group said: “4G networks play a vital role in early 5G deployments. Whether telecom operators adopt a non-standalone or standalone 5G architectures, 4G networks will not be overtaken by 5G networks hastily. Because 5G operates at higher frequency bands, its signals are more susceptible to degradation. Telecom operators’ existing cellular networks, especially 4G, would fill in for disrupted 5G signals and support subscribers in areas that lack 5G coverage. Subscribers will fall back to 4G networks where 5G coverage is unavailable or feasible. Having said that, a robust, enhanced 4G network ensures continuity of service when 5G fails and increases users’ experience.”Rabadi elaborated, saying, “Despite being a well-established technology in the MENA telecom market, 4G data-only plans still have room for improvement. Many operators could better capitalize on bundling their data-only plans with popular OTT applications and services, especially given the interest in gaming and streaming among young subscribers. Moreover, there are significant pricing anomalies in both prepaid and postpaid 4G data-only plans that warrant attention. For instance, in the Levant, there is a notable price gap for 4G prepaid data-only plans, with fees in one country significantly surpassing those in others. In Egypt and Sudan, telecom operators exhibit substantial inconsistencies in applying economies of scale to their 4G plans. Meanwhile, in the Maghreb region, underpriced postpaid 4G data-only plans are more prevalent than overpriced ones, except in one country where the trend is reversed. Lastly, anomalies in economies of scale for postpaid 4G data pricing are more pronounced than those for prepaid pricing across the GCC and Yemen. This is why our series of reports serves as a paramount guide, helping telecom operators better price their plans and enabling them to offer competitively priced fees to maintain their market position and share.”The reports: A Comparative Analysis of 4G Rates in the GCC and Yemen, A Comparative Analysis of 4G Rates in the Levant, A Comparative Analysis of 4G Rates in Egypt and Sudan and A Comparative Analysis of 4G Rates in the Maghreb Region, which were released between July and August 2024 to Arab Advisors Group’s communication research subscribers, answer the below questions:• Which countries offer prepaid and postpaid 4G data only plans?• What are the average fees of the 4G data only plans per data allowance offered?• What is the fee per 1 GB for the 4G data only plans per country?• Which operator had the highest average monthly fees for its 4G services? and which are perceived as underpriced?• What are the details of each telco’s offerings of 4G data only plans?Please contact Arab Advisors Group for more details or to get a copy of the reports’ Table of ContentsThe reports were released to Arab Advisors Group’s subscribers and can be purchased for a fee of US$ 5,000, each.Arab Advisors Group’s team of analysts in the region produced over 6,100 reports on the Arab World’s communications, media, and financial markets. The reports were released to Arab Advisors Group's subscribers and can be purchased for a fee of US$ 5,000, each.Arab Advisors Group's team of analysts in the region produced over 6,100 reports on the Arab World's communications, media, and financial markets. The reports can be purchased individually or received through an annual subscription to Arab Advisors Group's ( www.arabadvisors.com ) Strategic Research Services (Media and Telecom).

