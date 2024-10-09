Unit-Linked Insurance Market to Reach $2309.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 10.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The notable factors positively affecting the unit-linked insurance market include a rise in the adoption of life unit-linked insurance services among individuals and an increase in development strategies by public and private companies.

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Unit-Linked Insurance Market by Mode (Online and Offline), and Distribution Channel (Direct from Insurers, Insurance Brokers and Agencies, Banks and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the unit-linked insurance market was valued at $906.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2309.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The notable factors positively affecting the unit-linked insurance market include a rise in the adoption of unit-linked insurance services among individuals and an increase in development strategies by public and private companies which propel the market growth. However, enforcement of strong rules by banks and financial institutions for providing unit-linked insurance services can hinder the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in life unit-linked insurance services offer lucrative market opportunities for the market players.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $906.9 billion Market Size in 2032 $2309.7 billion CAGR 10.9% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments Covered Mode, Distribution Channel and Region. Drivers

Rise in adoption of unit-linked insurance services among individuals

Increase in development strategies by public and private companies Opportunities Technological advancements in life unit-linked insurance services Restraint Enforcement of strong rules by banks and financial institutions for providing unit-linked insurance services

The online segment held the highest market share in 2023.

Based on the mode, the online segment held the highest market share in 2023. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the increasing adoption of digital channels by consumers, the convenience of online platforms, and the ability to compare different ULIP plans easily. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation, pushing more customers to utilize online services for purchasing insurance products.

The banks segment held the highest market share in 2023.

Based on the distribution channel, the banks segment held the highest market share in 2023. This dominance is due to the extensive reach and trust that banks have established with their customers over the years. Banks are able to leverage their existing customer base, robust distribution networks, and established financial advisory services to effectively market and sell unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) .

North America held the highest market share in 2023.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, and is expected to boost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. Well-developed infrastructure is accelerating the adoption of the most recent technologies, including unit-linked insurance in North America.

Players: -

Aviva, Kotak Life

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

HDFC Life Insurance

AXA S.A.

Allianz SE

SBI Life Insurance

Progressive Corporation

Talanx

Zurich Ins Group

PNB MetLife

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global unit-linked insurance market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Development:

On May 2024, Transcarent launched an AI-driven solution, to simplify healthcare navigation. The newly introduced AI chatbot, developed on the ChatGPT framework, is designed to address common health unit-linked insurance inquiries, including cost estimates for medical services, deductible queries, and provider recommendations.

On May 2024, Everest Insurance unveiled its Australian insurance operations following approval from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority.

On May 2023, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) launched a bundled product that will provide life, health, casualty, and property cover in a single policy at an affordable price.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the unit-linked insurance market forecast segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the unit-linked insurance market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing unit-linked insurance market opportunities.

The unit-linked insurance market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the unit-linked insurance market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing unit-linked insurance market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global unit-linked insurance market Statistics.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global unit-linked insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Unit-Linked Insurance Market Key Segments:

By Mode

Online

Offline

By Distribution Channel

Direct from Insurers

Insurance Brokers and Agencies

Banks

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

(France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) MEA (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Others)

