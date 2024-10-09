WGU Labs Unveils New Research on “Rising Talent”— 24 Million U.S. Adults Stuck in Low-Wage Jobs

Multi-decade Analysis Highlights Barriers and Urgent Need for Higher Education and Workforce Overhaul

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WGU Labs, the research, development, and investment arm of Western Governors University (WGU), today released its latest research report, Moving Forward, Looking Back: Analyzing the Path of Rising Talent (NLSY 1997 cohort). Shining a light on "Rising Talent" — a segment of U.S. adults stuck in low-wage, non-resilient jobs with limited postsecondary education — WGU Labs’ report and research brief reveals the barriers they face and the steps leaders in higher education, business, and workforce development can take to support their advancement.

Using data from the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1997 (NLSY97), which followed nearly 9,000 U.S. residents born between 1980 and 1984, WGU Labs sought to understand the life circumstances of Rising Talent as they move from adolescence to adulthood. These individuals, who account for an estimated 15%, or roughly 24 million of the 160 million working-age individuals in the U.S., face systemic challenges such as inherited poverty, underfunded education, and limited digital access, which impacts their ability to access education and improve their economic status.

"Rising Talent represents an often overlooked segment of our workforce with immense potential," said Dr. Betheny Gross, research director at WGU Labs. "Our research not only uncovers the challenges they face, including limited access to technology and a history of challenging K12 experiences, but also underscores the opportunities to support their success through tailored educational pathways."

Key Takeaways:

15% of U.S. workers are trapped in low-wage jobs: More than half (59%) of Rising Talent possess only a high school diploma, and 18% did not complete high school at all, leaving them in jobs that pay less than $15/hour, with no real prospects for advancement. Barriers hold Rising Talent back: These individuals often face life circumstances that hinder upward mobility, such as past traumas, limited technology usage (26% reported no computer use), and the inaccessibility of higher education. Upward mobility is possible: Despite significant obstacles, about half of the individuals identified as Rising Talent in their 20s transitioned to better economic and educational circumstances by their 30s, suggesting that targeted support and access to higher education can bring about significant life improvements. Breaking the cycle requires change: WGU Labs has identified technology access, job flexibility, and tailored educational pathways as key to helping Rising Talent improve their socio-economic status, advocating for reimagined support structures in education and workforce development.

“By understanding the challenges faced by Rising Talent, we can develop better strategies to support their growth, including fundamentally rethinking the postsecondary educational experience,” said Jason Levin, executive director at WGU Labs. “Through this research, we’re committed to not only identifying the problems but also proposing actionable solutions that drive change.”

To accompany the report, WGU Labs has published a research brief highlighting key recommendations for higher education institutions to better serve Rising Talent. These solutions include expanding earn-and-learn opportunities, developing microlearning programs for time-pressed learners, supporting courses on mobile devices to overcome the digital divide, offering digital skills prep courses, and collaborating with business, philanthropy, and policy stakeholders to increase access and funding.

To access the full report and brief, visit wgulabs.org/initiatives/rising-talent.

About WGU Labs

WGU Labs is the nonprofit EdTech consulting, incubation, research, and design arm of Western Governors University, where our mission is to identify and support scalable solutions addressing the biggest challenges in education today. The Accelerator at WGU Labs offers services to early-stage education businesses, enhancing their scale and impact to promote student access, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. Learn more at wgulabs.org or follow us on LinkedIn.

