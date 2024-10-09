Dyadic Expands Global Presence with Participation in Key Industry Events

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI), a biotechnology company focused on the large-scale, efficient manufacturing of proteins for human and animal vaccines, therapeutics, and non-pharmaceutical applications, including food, nutrition, and wellness, today announced its participation in several prominent industry events worldwide.



Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN) Int'l Annual Meeting 2024

São Paulo, Brazil

Oct 16 – 18, 2024

World Vaccine Congress Europe 2024

Fira de Barcelona Montjuic, Barcelona

Oct 29 – 31, 2024

Presentation:

C1 Technology: Redefining Biomanufacturing for a Healthier Tomorrow- Accelerating the Scalable, Cost-Effective Production & Release of Antigens, Antibodies & Enzymes

Wednesday, October 30, 12:10 PM CET

BIO-Europe

Stockholm, Sweden

Nov 4 – 6, 2024

These events underscore Dyadic’s commitment to expanding its global footprint and advancing its mission to revolutionize biomanufacturing with its proprietary C1 and Dapibus™ technology platforms. Through its participation, Dyadic aims to foster collaborations and highlight the scalability, speed, and cost advantages of its platforms for producing vaccines, therapeutics, and non-pharmaceutical products.

If you would like to schedule a meeting with Dyadic, please contact Sam Closa at Assistant@dyadic.com.

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) is a biotechnology company focused on the efficient, large-scale production of proteins for human and animal vaccines, therapeutics, and non-pharmaceutical applications in food, nutrition, and wellness.

Dyadic’s core technologies revolve around the highly productive, scalable fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica, (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila). Its flagship C1-cell protein production platform, derived from the industrial microorganism C1, is designed to accelerate development, lower production costs, and enhance biologic vaccines and drugs for human and animal health markets at flexible commercial scales.

In addition to the C1 platform, Dyadic has developed the Dapibus™ filamentous fungal-based microbial protein production platform. Dapibus™ enables rapid, large-scale production of low-cost proteins, metabolites, and other biologic products for non-pharmaceutical sectors, including food, nutrition, and wellness. Driven by a commitment to help partners develop effective treatments in both developed and emerging markets, Dyadic is advancing its proprietary microbial platforms. The Company is working on a potential “Adjuvanted, Self-assembling Ferritin Nanoparticle H5-2.3.4.4b A/Astrakhan Subunit Vaccine Candidate” for avian influenza, along with other biologic vaccines, antibodies, and related products.

To learn more about Dyadic and our commitment to helping bring vaccines and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes and at lower cost, please visit www.dyadic.com

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including those regarding Dyadic International’s expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance, such as the success of our protein production platforms, our research projects and third-party collaborations, as well as the availability of necessary funding. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of the words “expect,” “should,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “will,” “project,” “may,” “might,” “potential,” or “continue” and other similar terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements involve many risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Dyadic’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) our history of net losses; (ii) market and regulatory acceptance of our microbial protein production platforms and other technologies; (iii) competition, including from alternative technologies; (iv) the results of nonclinical studies and clinical trials; (v) our capital needs; (vi) changes in global economic and financial conditions; (vii) our reliance on information technology; (viii) our dependence on third parties; (ix) government regulations and environmental, social and governance issues; and (x) intellectual property risks. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Dyadic’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website and at www.dyadic.com. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and except as required by applicable law, Dyadic assumes no obligation to publicly update any such forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Contact:

Dyadic International, Inc.

Ping W. Rawson, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 561-743-8333 Email: ir@dyadic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.