Delaware State Dental Society Endorses Five iCoreConnect Products

OCOEE, Fla., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT) (“iCore” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions, announced a new endorsement agreement with the Delaware State Dental Society (DSDS). This partnership marks another milestone in iCoreConnect’s continued growth among state dental associations nationwide.



With this endorsement, DSDS joins numerous other state dental associations that have recognized the value of iCoreConnect’s innovative solutions. iCoreConnect now holds over 180 product endorsement agreements across various states, solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in the dental industry.

Robert McDermott, CEO of iCoreConnect, commented, “DSDS, along with other state dental associations, plays a crucial role in advocacy, education, practice management, and public health initiatives. This endorsement highlights DSDS’s commitment to advancing the dental profession and enhancing patient care in Delaware.”

The endorsed iCoreConnect products include:

Dr. Tom Howley, Executive Director of DSDS, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are excited to announce this endorsement. iCoreConnect’s cutting-edge solutions enhance the productivity and efficiency of our members. Their proven success with state associations nationwide makes us eager to welcome them to Delaware.”

iCoreConnect’s involvement in continuing education, networking, and practice management support positions it as a valuable partner for state dental associations. With its growing number of endorsements, the company now serves approximately 155,000 dental professionals across the U.S., using these endorsements as key tools for product distribution and lead generation.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc. is a market leader in cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve workflow productivity and profitability in the enterprise, healthcare and dental sectors. Through its innovative platform of applications and services, iCoreConnect helps organizations optimize their operations and achieve better business outcomes.

About the Delaware State Dental Society

The Delaware State Dental Society (DSDS) represents 80% of Delaware’s licensed dentists. The mission of DSDS is to advocate for the highest continuing education for member dentists as well as community engagement across the state of Delaware through coordinated volunteer programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

