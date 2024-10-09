Mission Critical Facilities International Delivers 20 Microgrids to Alaska’s OTZ Telecommunications Company

MCFI Microgrids Bring Off-Grid Power and High-Speed Connectivity to Remote Alaska Regions

SPICEWOOD, Texas, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Critical Facilities International (MCFI) , a Mission Critical Group Company and power systems integrator that designs, delivers, and installs comprehensive packaged power solutions, modular data centers and microgrids for mission critical industries, today announces it has developed and delivered 20 MicroGENIUS™ microgrids for Alaska-based OTZ Telecommunications Company (OTZ) . The solution brings reliable, completely off-grid power that can operate for over a year without refueling in some of the planet’s most extreme environments.



MicroGENIUS™, sustainable microgrid communications shelters that deliver efficient, grid-independent energy solutions, will power OTZ's 630-mile microwave network from Coldfoot Camp to Kotzebue, Alaska. MCFI’s microgrids will provide high-speed connectivity to remote villages and towns in the northwestern part of the state. This resilient, off-grid solution is built to withstand Alaska's harsh conditions, providing reliable power and first-time connectivity to many Alaskans in isolated areas.

“We sought a partner who could deliver a reliable solution capable of withstanding one of the harshest environments in the world,” said Kelly Williams, CEO of OTZ. “MCFI’s expertise in designing mission critical infrastructure made them the ideal choice to help us achieve this milestone for Alaska.”

This forward-thinking project aims to unlock economic opportunities for the region by improving access to technology and bolstering the resiliency of its energy and communication systems.

“Our MicroGENIUS™ solution exemplifies MCFI’s commitment to innovation and resilience,” said Matt Coffel, President of MCFI. “We’re not only powering key industrial operations but also transforming connectivity for remote communities across Alaska, providing a foundation for long-term growth and development.”

