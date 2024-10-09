Sodexo Canada Stop Hunger Foundation Harvests Hope in Hamilton-Halton

Foundation partners with Good Shepherd to address local food insecurity prior to Thanksgiving

HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, volunteers are gathering at Tim Hortons Field to prepare food hampers for Hamilton-Halton families who are experiencing food insecurity. Sodexo Canada Stop Hunger Foundation is hosting Stop Hunger Fundraising and Volunteering Day, its biggest fundraising event to date, supported locally by Good Shepherd, alongside Second Harvest and volunteers from over 70 of Sodexo’s business partners. Together they are taking action and providing food to vulnerable members of the community.



The event supports over 50 organizations in the Hamilton-Halton region. Fundraising efforts for the event have raised over $300,000 in funds, food and in-kind donations towards the packaging of more than 500 hamper kits. Types of donations include fresh or canned fruits and vegetables, grains, protein sources, school safe snacks, personal care items, and baby products.

“Our mission to combat hunger across Canada continues as we support our community in the Hamilton-Halton region. Together, we are changemakers for a sustainable hunger-free world,” says Johanne R. Bélanger, CEO of Sodexo Canada and Chair of the Sodexo Canada Stop Hunger Foundation. “For the past 23 years, the Sodexo Canada Stop Hunger Foundation has relied on the generosity of our partners. We are grateful for the support of so many outstanding volunteers and organizations that help us make a meaningful impact.”

Part of a global effort, Sodexo Canada Stop Hunger Foundation is at the heart of Sodexo’s values as the leader in sustainable food service. With the support of its unique ecosystem of volunteers, corporate and nonprofit partners, the Foundation drives a movement of people to respond, empower and unite communities in ending food insecurity. This year’s event is championed by a series of sponsors and led by main sponsors Ecolab and Sysco. Hamilton Sports Group is contributing stadium use and Sodexo Live! is supplying staff and food at cost for the event.

“We are proud to partner with the Sodexo Canada Stop Hunger Foundation to help local organizations meet increased demand, as well as address the underlying issues of food insecurity and food waste,” says Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest. “With nearly one in four Canadians likely turning to charity for food in the coming months, non-profit food programs need our support more than ever.”

The team building and volunteering event includes a thank you dinner featuring a special entree crafted by Sodexo Live! chefs, highlighting local produce and regional food and beverage suppliers. Teams will learn about the importance of sustainability and surplus food redistribution.

About Stop Hunger Foundation

Stop Hunger, Sodexo's unique philanthropic cause, is a global non-profit network working for a world without hunger. The Stop Hunger Foundation focuses on community investments that support charitable groups that reflect and share our mission: organizations that build sustainable food systems in Canada, fight hunger in our communities, or empower women in need. Each very dollar donated to the Stop Hunger Foundation is invested in communities in Canada.

#StopHunger

About Sodexo Canada

Sodexo is the leader in sustainable food service and valued experiences, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer in Canada for the past eight consecutive years.

Key figures – Sodexo Canada

2024 Canada’s Greenest Employer

2024 Women in Governance Parity Certification | Platinum Level

2024 FORTUNE’s Most Admired Companies

2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Index World’s Most Ethical Companies

2022 Gold Certification Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR)

RE 100 Achievement (renewable energy) for scope 2 emissions in 2021

1 million consumers served daily

7000 employees

To learn more about our sustainability values, practices and partnerships visit Sodexo’s Corporate and Social Responsibility commitments and progress.

