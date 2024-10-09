Western Cape Government welcomes steps to implement long-awaited visa reforms

Premier Winde welcomes the gazetting of the Remote Work Visa. This critical milestone will go a long way in boosting our economy and creating more jobs. "We must collectively explore ways to unlock the potential of the Western Cape and the country's economy. Our province has long been seen as a prime investment destination. This is a vital step towards attracting even more investment and assisting our economic recovery.”

Since 2021 the Western Cape Government (WCG) has been lobbying extensively for reforms to the visa regime to attract much-needed skills to help spur economic growth as well as further growing the tourism industry.

"This is among the WCG's core priorities: to make it as easy as possible for companies, businesses, and individuals to travel to and work in our province. I would like to commend the Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Leon Schreiber, and his department for this significant development. We will work hard with Minister Schreiber and his team to see that the visa reforms are fully implemented and optimally harnessed to push our economy forward - to create opportunities for all our residents.”

Dr Ivan Meyer, provincial Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development, and Tourism, stated, “These reforms, with their promising implications for the economy, tourism, foreign investment, and the procurement of much-needed skills, inspire optimism and hope for our future.

The Western Cape Government is completely committed to addressing the many visa-related challenges our province and country face, which impact job creation. This steadfast commitment should reassure all stakeholders of our dedication to this cause.

Today’s announcement brings us closer to addressing some of these visa-related hurdles which have for too long hindered economic growth. We are resolutely dedicated to realising a future where the Western Cape's economy thrives, achieving an annual growth rate of 5% encouraging businesses to create more jobs. This growth trajectory would result in hundreds of thousands of new jobs, lifting people out of poverty, giving them dignity, and fostering prosperity. This ambitious growth target will be aided by these vital reforms.”

