Trade, Industry and Competition on strengthening economic ties with Botswana

South Africa and Botswana have committed to strengthening economic ties between the two countries, and reducing barriers that currently impede the free flow of goods. This was in a meeting that was held between the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Zuko Godlimpi, and the Botswana Minister of Trade and Industry Mr Mmusi Kgafela in Pretoria.

The two discussed the promotion of trade and investment, and committed to addressing key challenges hindering the full potential of economic cooperation between the two countries. They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen economic ties, deepening communication on trade relations, and fostering mutually beneficial investment opportunities that contribute to sustainable industrial development and employment creation for both countries.

Deputy Minister Godlimpi and Minister Kgafela also emphasised the importance of simplifying trade processes and reducing barriers that currently impede the free flow of goods. The two also discussed possible cooperation on areas of mutual interest where investment cooperation can be expanded, such as manufacturing, agriculture, transport, and other services sectors.

A central part of the discussions focused on addressing existing challenges, including non-tariff barriers, regulatory obstacles, and market access issues that have hindered trade growth. Both countries agreed to establish a bilateral working group to identify and resolve these challenges to ensure a fair and open trading environment.

Both delegations expressed optimism about the future of their economic partnership and agreed to hold and sustain regular consultations to monitor progress and explore new areas of cooperation.

