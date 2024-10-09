North West Provincial on improved audit outcomes

The North West Provincial Government is on a promising trajectory in relation to audit outcomes when compared to previous financial years.

This was revealed by the Auditor General, Tsakani Maluleke in a meeting with Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi held at Klerksdorp in the City of Matlosana Local Municipality.

The 2023/24 audit cycle which ended on 31 March 2024 indicates that a total of nine (9) departments received unqualified audit outcomes with two receiving clean audits. Only one department received a qualified audit opinion with reduced qualification paragraphs.

Premier Mokgosi who was accompanied by acting MEC for Provincial Treasury, Sussana Dantjie, Superintendent-General, Ndlela Kunene and other senior government officials says these outcomes signify a turning point on the province’s efforts to strengthen the rule of law, accountability, transparency and responsiveness.

He maintains only a well-run government which prioritises good governance practices has a potential to unlock various investment opportunities for the province.

“We will not be able to lure investments and address challenges of unemployment if we don’t focus our energies on ensuring that we prioritise clean governance” said Premier Mokgosi.

With the extended unemployment rate hovering at around fifty-five percent (55%) as per the Labour Survey report of the Second Quarter, Premier Mokgosi believes part of addressing the scourge of unemployment is a functional government that can respond to the needs of the people.

“The audit outcomes serve as a glimmer of hope that we are on the correct developmental trajectory to address challenges confronting the province and create various socio-economic opportunities for our people”, maintains Premier Mokgosi.

Premier Mokgosi further says progress in relation to these outcomes gives credence to the work that has been carried out in rooting out challenges that led to the implementation of Section 100 by National Government a few years ago.

He also extended his gratitude to the oversight role played by the Provincial Legislature ably led by its Speaker, Desbo Mohono who facilitated the discussion, Chief Whip of the majority party in the Legislature, Motlalepula Rosho, and Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, Smuts Matshe, who formed part of the meeting and made valuable contributions on how the province can improve on the concerns raised by the Auditor General.

