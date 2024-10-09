Minister Senzo Mchunu: Official signing of Cooperation Agreement

Let me acknowledge:

Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale, Deputy Minister Polly Boshielo,

Mr Panyaza Lesufi, Premier of Gauteng,

HOD: Community Safety, Ms Nontsikelelo Sisulu,

Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni, Alderman Nkosindiphile Xhakaza,

Members of Exco present,

National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola,

Deputy National Commissioners present,

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni,

Deputy Provincial Commissioner,

Director-General: Civillian Secretariat for Police Service, Mr Thulani Sibuyi,

Station Commanders,

Representatives of various CPF’s and organisations,

Residents of Tsakane and surrounds,

Members of the media,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is an honour to stand before you today, as we launch the Cooperation Agreement here in Ekurhuleni. This agreement represents more than just a formal partnership—it symbolises our collective commitment to securing the safety and security of our communities, as enshrined in the Constitution of our Republic.

Section 12 of our Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to freedom and security of the person, including the right to be free from all forms of violence, whether from public or private sources. Furthermore, the Constitution mandates the state to protect its citizens, ensure public safety, and uphold law and order. It is this fundamental obligation that brings us together today—to renew our focus on the safety of every South African and the protection of their rights.

Safety and security are not mere abstract concepts; they are the bedrock upon which our democracy is built. Without law and order, there can be no peace, no progress, and no prosperity. Every individual, every business, and every institution in South Africa relies on the presence of a secure and stable environment to flourish. Our economy depends on it, our communities depend on it, and our future as a nation depends on it. When crime thrives, so too does uncertainty and fear, undermining not only the daily lives of our people but also the trust and confidence that drive investment and growth.

We gather today in Ekurhuleni—a region that, while showing immense potential as a hub of economic and social activity, has also become an epicenter of crime in our country. The latest crime statistics paint a stark picture. For the 17 Community Reported Crimes category reflecting the District’s overall crime, Ekurhuleni contributed 23,7% and was the 3rd highest district in terms of crime volume.

However, for the contact crime category (that is, crime against the person, such as murder, rape, assault), Ekurhuleni contributed 24,5% towards the provincial figure of the contact crimes category, which placed the District as the 2nd highest contributor in Gauteng.

Within the Ekurhuleni District, Tembisa and Ivory Park police stations are in the national Top 30 contact crime stations at number 7 and 13 respectively. Stations included in the Provincial top 40 High Crime stations are: Tembisa (8), Ivory Park (13), Tsakane (35) and Kempton Park (12).

In terms of contact crimes, we know that areas such as Kempton Park, Benoni, Esselen Park in Tembisa, Clayville, Modderbee, Langaville and Tsakane itself are what can be termed "hotspots". Just last night, two Pakistani nationals were shot and killed and one was injured in Benoni. Investigations are still underway.

Pomona, Ebony, Benoni CBD, Jetpark, and again Langaville and Tsakane are hotspots when it comes to Trio crimes (carjacking, house and business robberies).

But, in the face of these challenges, we are not standing idly by. We have taken bold steps to confront the scourge of crime. Our police operations in Ekurhuleni have seen marked successes. We have dismantled several organised crime syndicates, recovered stolen vehicles, and confiscated illegal firearms, drugs, and counterfeit goods.

During the week of 23 29 September 2024, Operation Shanela led to the arrest of four males and one female for human trafficking in Germiston, leading to the rescue of 29 victims. On Saturday, the 5th of October 2024, an indvidual was arrested in Spruitview following a joint operation by the Gauteng Provincial Investigative Unit, Benoni TRT and Ekurhuleni Metro Police; this individual had in his possession, a stolen 9mm pistol, 2 rifles, shotgun and different types of ammunition and explosives. These acts of lawlessness cannot, and will not, be tolerated.

The recent sentencing of serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi to 42 life terms and 791 years in prison also serves as evidence of the hard work put in by our men and women in blue.

However, while we commend these victories, we must also acknowledge that much more remains to be done. The time has come for us to embrace the critical and urgent need for technology in our fight against crime. In an age where criminals are becoming more sophisticated, we too must leverage cutting-edge technologies to stay one step ahead. This includes expanding our use of surveillance cameras, deploying advanced data analytics to track crime patterns, and using artificial intelligence to enhance policing capabilities. We must embrace innovations such as drones, facial recognition software, and smart city infrastructure that can turn the tide in our favour.

It is through these tools, coupled with boots on the ground and community cooperation, that we will take back our streets. In the next few days, we will be rolling out a number of operations to bring this Cooperation Agreement to life. Members of the SAPS and Ekurhuleni Metro Police will be working side-by-side, increasing visibility and taking back Ekurhueni.

Now, these operations will not be a temporary measure; they will be continuous. The Cooperation Agreement will be implemented as follows: Ekurhuleni will be divided into 4 zones that will cover a certain number of police stations, with a specific focus on the types of crimes prevalent in that area. For example: Germiston - illegal occupation of buildings, Primrose - illicit mining and Tembisa - trio crimes.

We will reclaim the spaces that have been overrun by criminals and do away with the lawlessness that threatens our people. Today’s Cooperation Agreement is a crucial step toward this goal, as it reflects the joint commitment of government, law enforcement agencies, and civil society to restore peace and stability to our communities.

In conclusion, let me be clear: the time for complacency is over. We are committed to building a safer South Africa for every citizen, and we will not rest until our streets are safe, our children can walk freely, and our economy can thrive without fear of crime. Together, we will take back our streets, protect our people, and ensure that the rule of law prevails.

Thank you.