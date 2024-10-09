Minister Patricia De Lille brief media on 100 days in office, 11 Oct

In marking 100 days in office in the 7th administration as part of the Government of National Unity (GNU), on Friday 11 October 2024, Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, will brief the media on key areas of work and successes during this period.

Minister de Lille will reflect on the performance of the tourism sector and highlight key achievements during the first 100 days of office.

Details of the press conference are as follows:

Date: Friday 11 October 2024

Time: 11h30 – 13h30

Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliamentary Precinct, Cape Town

All media are welcome to attend are kindly requested to arrive at 11h00 in order to check in at the Parliament Visitor Centre and set up equipment timeously.

