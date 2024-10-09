Reunion Neuroscience Partners with Seleni Institute on Effective Diagnosis and Treatment of Maternal Mental Health Disorders

Reunion to Sponsor Scholarships that will Train Healthcare Professionals on Maternal Mental Health Disorders, including Postpartum Depression



MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Neuroscience Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing the treatment of underserved mental health disorders through the advancement of next-generation psychedelic therapeutic solutions, today announced a new partnership with the Seleni Institute, a New York City based nonprofit that provides treatment and training regarding maternal mental health and wellness issues.

This partnership will grant healthcare professionals access to the Seleni Institute’s comprehensive, evidence-based training on maternal mental health conditions such as perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs) and perinatal grief. The courses provide expert instruction on the effective diagnosis and treatment of reproductive and maternal health disorders including postpartum depression (PPD).

“At Reunion, we recognize the urgent need to address and increase awareness of maternal mental health conditions, which affect 1 in 5 women during pregnancy or following childbirth. Through our partnership with the Seleni Institute and sponsorship of evidence-based training courses, we aim to ensure that healthcare professionals have access to valuable educational resources to more effectively diagnose and treat maternal mental health disorders,” said Greg Mayes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reunion Neuroscience. “In tandem with this partnership, we continue to support the broader maternal mental health community with the advancement of our Phase 2 RECONNECT trial evaluating our lead candidate RE104 in adult female patients with moderate-to-severe PPD.”

The RECONNECT Phase 2 clinical trial ( NCT06342310 ), a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, active dose-controlled clinical trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of a single subcutaneous dose of RE104 in adult female patients with moderate-to-severe PPD. To learn more about the study and eligibility for enrollment, please visit www.ppdreconnectstudy.com.

“We are thrilled to partner with Reunion Neuroscience in our shared mission to support maternal mental health,” said Seema Bajaj, Executive Director of the Seleni Institute. “Through this sponsorship, Reunion is collaborating in our initiative to provide access to valuable training materials to better equip healthcare providers with the knowledge and tools necessary to properly address these critical issues, including PPD. We are proud to continue our combined efforts to further increase awareness and reduce stigma around reproductive and maternal mental health conditions.”

Since its inception in 2011, the Seleni Institute has been at the forefront of advancing maternal mental health, having trained over 6,200 professionals across 30 countries and impacted more than 10 million lives globally. Seleni offers a hybrid approach that includes clinical services for individuals, couples, and families as well as accredited training for healthcare providers.

About Reunion Neuroscience Inc.

Reunion Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing the treatment of underserved mental health disorders through the advancement of next-generation psychedelic therapeutic solutions. In August of 2023, Reunion Neuroscience became a private company and in May 2024, the Company completed a Series A financing co-led by MPM BioImpact and Novo Holdings. Reunion is actively investigating the use of its lead product candidate, RE104, in postpartum depression, as well as in additional neuropsychiatric indications, including adjustment disorders in patients diagnosed with mental illnesses like cancer, where there remains a significant unmet need that is not addressed by the current standard of care. For more information about the company, visit https://reunionneuro.com .

About the Seleni Institute

The Seleni Institute is a leading therapy center and global training organization committed to advancing women’s mental health through all stages of reproductive life. As a recognized leader in maternal and reproductive mental health, Seleni provides specialized therapy services for individuals, couples, and families navigating challenges such as infertility, pregnancy, and menopause, while equipping health professionals with the tools to diagnose and treat reproductive mental health issues effectively. Founded in 2011 by George and Nitzia Logothetis, Seleni has positively impacted over 10 million lives worldwide. Learn about how Seleni supports mental health for life’s milestones at seleni.org and explore the organization’s training curriculum at training.seleni.org.

For more information on the Seleni Scholarship and to apply, please visit Seleni Scholarship for Maternal Mental Health Professionals.

