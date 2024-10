Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. Announces Dates and Times for 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

HHH to Host Earnings Call on November 5, 2024

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc . (NYSE: HHH) (“the Company” or “Howard Hughes”) announced today that the Company will release 2024 third quarter earnings on Monday, November 4, 2024, after the market closes and will hold its third quarter conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time. The Company's earnings release will be posted to the Investors section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.



Please visit the Howard Hughes website to listen to the earnings call via a live webcast. Listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session may do so via telephone by pre-registering on HHH’s earnings call registration website. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. An on-demand replay of the earnings call will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the conclusion of the live call for a period of one year.

About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country’s preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

Media Contact

Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910

Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications

cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com

Investor Relations Contact

Eric Holcomb, 281-475-2144

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

eric.holcomb@howardhughes.com

